DC Studios’ Head James Gunn Defends the Delay of ‘The Batman 2’ to 2027: ‘A 5 Year Gap or More is Fairly Common in Sequels’

DC Studios’ head James Gunn is defending the delay of “The Batman 2” to 2027.

It was announced Friday that Matt Revees’ follow-up to 2022’s “The Batman” was postponed from Oct. 2, 2026, to Oct. 1, 2027, which sparked some online backlash from fans concerned by the five-year hold. Gunn took to Threads later that day to quell any doubts surrounding the push, saying that it is “fairly common” for big-budget titles to have lengthy gaps before a sequel is released.

“To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels,” Gunn wrote on Threads. “7 years between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens.’ 14 years between ‘Incredibles.’ 7 years between the first two ‘Terminators.’ 13 years between ‘Avatars.’ 36 years between ‘Top Guns.’ And, of course, 6 years between ‘Guardians Vol 2’ and ‘Vol 3.'”

Gunn had earlier posted on Threads to confirm the delay of “The Batman 2,” writing that “the only reason the film was pushed” was because a “full script” had yet to be completed.

“Matt [Reeves] is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write,” Gunn wrote. “Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.”

Gunn, who took over DC in 2022 with British film producer Peter Safran, is preparing to release “Superman,” his directorial debut as co-CEO. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, the film follows the titular Man of Steel (Corenswet) as he battles against Lex Luthor (Hoult) and grapples with his alien heritage. The film is set to hit theaters on July 11.

