DC sues ticket reseller StubHub for ‘deceptive pricing’ that cost residents $118m in hidden fees

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
DC sues ticket reseller StubHub for ‘deceptive pricing’ that cost residents $118m in hidden fees

Washington DC is suing ticket reseller StubHub for “deceptive pricing,” claiming that the practice has cost residents $118m in hidden fees since 2015.

The lawsuit, which alleges that Stubhub sold more than 5.5 million tickets to DC residents since that year, comes amid increasing criticism of ticket-selling platforms for so-called “junk” fees.

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb initiated the lawsuit, claiming that the deceptive advertising of low ticket prices tricks consumers into paying much more after a long and complicated checkout process. The process can include as many as 12 web pages as well as a timer to push consumers to continue with the purchasing process, a practice the DC attorney general argues is in violation of local consumer protection laws.

“For years, StubHub has illegally deceived District consumers through its convoluted junk fee scheme,” Schwalb said in a statement. “StubHub lures consumers in by advertising a deceptively low price, forces them through a burdensome purchase process, and then finally reveals a total on the checkout page that is vastly higher than the originally advertised ticket price.”

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in DC Superior Court. Schwalb argued that the incomplete prices advertised prevent comparison shopping. StubHub has rejected all claims of wrongdoing.

In this photo illustration, the StubHub logo and webpage are displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. The company is being sued by the DC attorney general for deceptive pricing practices (Getty Images)
In this photo illustration, the StubHub logo and webpage are displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. The company is being sued by the DC attorney general for deceptive pricing practices (Getty Images)

“We are disappointed that the DC Attorney General is targeting StubHub when our user experience is consistent with the law, our competitors’ practices, and the broader e-commerce sector,” the company said. “We strongly support federal and state solutions that enhance existing laws to empower consumers, such as requiring all-in pricing uniformly across platforms.”

The legal filing is increasing the focus on a major ticket seller in Washington, a city where live events generate significant income for both ticket promoters and venues.

The DC attorney general is looking to get an injunction as well as unspecified civil penalties and the return of the revenue it made via supposedly illicit practices.

StubHub has faced scrutiny of its pricing practices in the past. A 2019 class-action lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, also argued that the way that prices are shown is deceptive. While StubHub rejected those allegations, the company settled the lawsuit, The Washington Post reported.

“Hidden fees in the ticketing industry have truly gotten out of control. The price that is advertised is the price that we should pay—full stop,” said Sally Greenberg, CEO of nonprofit advocacy group, the National Consumers League.

Schwalb referred to the deceptive practice as “drip pricing”. The term has been used in other DC legal filings, like in 2019 when previous attorney general Karl Racine sued Marriott for allegedly shielding the true price of hotel stays by adding so-called “resort” and “amenity” fees after a room had already been booked, leading to a higher than advertised price. That lawsuit is ongoing.

The Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team was sued in July by the National Consumers League, over ticket fees that the group argued were not initially displayed.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Former Vancouver police head of public affairs claims harassment

    The former director of public affairs for the Vancouver Police Department is suing the city, the force and one of the VPD's most prominent spokespeople for alleged "gender and racial discrimination, harassment and bullying."In a lawsuit filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court, Sharmini Dee claims she resigned from her job in June after being "subjected to systemic and persistent gender-based harassment and discrimination by [Sgt. Steve] Addison and other VPD officers."Dee — who went by the name Sh

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

    Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

  • Former NRA chief says appointing a financial monitor would be damaging to the gun group

    The former head of the National Rifle Association has told a New York judge that the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the gun rights group’s finances would be damaging. The comments came Monday during closing arguments in the second phase of a civil case that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against the NRA. (AP Video by John Minchillo)

  • 1931 Chevy Restoration Gets Supreme Court Ruling

    This could set a legal precedent which affects many…

  • Hong Kong gets foothold in global semiconductor industry with next-gen GaN wafer line

    Hong Kong is setting up its first production line for gallium nitride (GaN) wafers, a next-generation semiconductor material, as the city aims to gain a foothold in the global chip industry amid an intensified US-China technology rivalry. MassPhoton, established in Hong Kong in January this year, is working with the government-funded Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) to establish an 8-inch GaN epitaxial wafer pilot production line, with the aim of achieving an annual production capa

  • MEG Energy yanks climate targets, blaming greenwashing law. Will other oilsands companies follow?

    Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."

  • Apple picks Google chips, shuns Nvidia, to build AI products

    STORY: Apple unveiled plans for its artificial intelligence products back in June. Portions of the service, dubbed Apple Intelligence, are now rolling out to beta testers this week. But the system may be built on a surprise choice. A research paper from the tech giant published Monday seems to show that Apple has shunned chips from AI champion Nvidia. Instead it’s using processors designed by Google. That’s a surprise as Nvidia controls about 80% of the market for AI chips. The research paper doesn’t explicitly rule out using silicon from the firm. But its descriptions of software and hardware don’t appear to fit with any Nvidia products. Instead, Apple says it’s using so-called TPU chips, designed by Google for machine learning.The search titan sells access to such semiconductors via its cloud computing platform. There was no comment on the Reuters report from any of the firms involved.

  • Stellantis ships to Europe first fully electric cars produced in venture with China's Leapmotor

    MILAN (AP) —

  • Toyota global output skids in June, dragged down by Japan and China

    Toyota's global production tumbled in June, down for a fifth straight month with the automaker hit hard by a certification scandal in its home market and a fierce price war in China. Output worldwide for Japan's biggest automaker slid 12.9% to 795,862 vehicles, the sharpest decline since December 2022. In its home market, output plunged 18.8% after the transport ministry found irregularities in applications by Toyota and other automakers to certify certain models in a widening of an auto safety scandal.

  • China's live-streamers ready for their close-up as official jobs list updated

    Live-streamers and test drivers of smart cars have been added to a list of officially recognised professions in China, a reflection of the country's growing reliance on its digital sector and smart manufacturing as the economic engines of the future. Other new professions on the list - 19 in all - include artificial intelligence (AI) system application specialist, planning and operations engineer for cultural products, administrator of intelligent manufacturing systems and bioengineering technic

  • Trial to begin in lawsuit filed against accused attacker's parents over Texas school shooting

    GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit accusing the parents of a former Texas high school student of negligence for not securing weapons he allegedly used in a 2018 shooting at his campus that killed 10 people was set to go before a jury on Wednesday.

  • Canadian Pacific CEO predicts rail strike in August

    Operations at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. will likely grind to a halt due to a strike expected in the second half of August, says CEO Keith Creel, as shippers gear up for the threat of massive rail shutdown.

  • Suspended N.B. engineer faces 4th lawsuit over alleged building design flaws

    A fourth lawsuit has been filed over alleged design flaws in a building by a suspended Moncton structural engineer.New Brunswick-based LRL Property Investments Inc. filed a lawsuit Thursday in Moncton court against Hélène Thériault and her firm, Match Engineering.The case says LRL Property Investments hired Match to complete structural engineering design work for a new apartment building on Main Street in Shediac. The case alleges the flaws prompted a delay in opening the building so repairs cou

  • Buffett Cuts BofA Stake, Unloading $3 Billion This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Warren Buffett called his multibillion-dollar bet on Bank of America Corp. an investment worth keeping, he’s selling it down.Most Read from BloombergLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedRich Hong Kong Families Sell Mansions at Discounts to Repay DebtVenezuela’s Opposition Says It Has Proof of Election FraudTesla Analyst Nearly Crashes While Using ‘Full Self-Driving’Tech Stocks Sink as War Jitters Fuel Rush to Bonds: Markets WrapBuffett’s Be

  • Convoy leader Pat King to be re-arrested over alleged bail breach

    Pat King's trial may have ended last week, but the prominent figure in the 2022 convoy protests is expected to be taken into custody as early as Tuesday after allegedly breaching his bail conditions. King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, intimidation and other charges for his role in what became known as the Freedom Convoy. After his trial ended, King has broadcast online — something he had done occasionally since being released from custody in July 2022.He was given specific permission to do

  • I’m Retired and Regret Overspending in My Early Retirement Years — Here’s Why

    Retirement is a new chapter, and for many, it starts with a learning curve. No longer having a steady paycheck to rely on is a massive change, which can inadvertently lead to overspending. However,...

  • U.S. job openings fall slightly to 8.2 million as high interest rates slowly cool a hot labor market

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings fell slightly last month, a sign that the American labor market continues to cool in the face of high interest rates.

  • 3 ASX Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In July 2024

    The Australian market has been flat over the last week but is up 7.8% over the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 13% annually. In this context, identifying undervalued stocks can offer investors opportunities to capitalize on potential growth at attractive prices.

  • McDonald's to 'rethink' prices after sales fall

    Sales at the fast food giant slip 1% as cost-conscious customers spend less.

  • Japan orders 'drastic reforms' after new Toyota certification violations

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government ordered Toyota Motor on Wednesday to make "drastic reforms" after discovering new violations in the automaker's vehicle certification procedures. In a so-called corrective order, the transport ministry said on-site inspections had uncovered widespread, intentional misconduct and irregularities in seven additional models that had not been previously disclosed. Toyota said the corrective order instructed it to "make drastic reforms to ensure appropriate certification operations".