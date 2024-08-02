DCC: First set of recreational marijuana licenses in Ohio to be issued next week
DCC: First set of recreational marijuana licenses in Ohio to be issued next week
DCC: First set of recreational marijuana licenses in Ohio to be issued next week
Younger generations are being diagnosed with breast, pancreatic, liver and other cancers earlier at higher rates than previous generations — and are dying more often, new research warns.
"By the time we got him back into the ER, he started crying blood, and the terror in his eyes was palpable. He went downhill fast."
Fascinated by the “screaming woman” who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
GARHMUKTESHWAR, India (AP) — They were found in gutters, on streets, in bushes. They were boarded on trains, deserted in hospitals, dumped at temples. They were sent away for being sick or outliving paychecks or simply growing too old.
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said she had a ‘sense of having stumbled into an alternative reality’ during proceedings.
"I have found that I feel much better when I workout every day, even if I half-ass it, than when I only workout on my best days."
After being struck by tragedy, Karla Weeden found healing with the support of her husband and her doctors and now says, "This is what we prayed for"
More than 20,000 attendees at a California music festival might have been exposed to a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country.
The former president and his VP nominee have said states with abortion bans should be able to monitor women’s pregnancies
ZAMZAM CAMP, Sudan (Reuters) -A famine-stricken camp in Sudan's conflict-torn Darfur region is facing a significant new influx of displaced people while floods threaten to contaminate water and sanitation facilities, according to satellite imagery published on Friday. The findings from Yale Humanitarian Research Lab show that toilets and nine out of 13 water points have been inundated at the Zamzam camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in North Darfur, raising the risk of cholera and other diseases in an area already facing extreme levels of malnutrition. The camp, hosting about 500,000 people, has become more crowded as people have fled recent fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which broke out in April 2023.
(Reuters) -Trial results show Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound reduces the risk of hospitalization, death and other outcomes for obese adults with a common type of heart failure, the company said on Thursday as it continues to build a case for the medication's wider health benefits. The drug, also known as tirzepatide, reduced the risk of a composite of heart failure urgent visit or hospitalization, oral diuretic intensification or cardiovascular death by 38% compared to a placebo. The trial enrolled 731 patients across 10 countries who have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and obesity.
Hormonal acne is common, and it doesn't necessarily mean there's something wrong with your hormones, experts say. Here's what it does mean.
I Try singer Macy Gray was rushed to hospital after being left unable to walk after taking a shot of Ozempic
There's been a nationwide expansion of maternity homes since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Christian anti-abortion advocates want to open more of them to meet a growing need. But maternity homes have had a traumatic history. (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski)
Which groups benefit most from Vitamin D supplements?
A man has been shot and three others stabbed following violence last night in Birchills.
The company has been upgrading patients who use its eye treatment, Eylea, to a higher-dose version to beat the impact from cheaper biosimilars available in the market and rival drugs. U.S. sales of Eylea, jointly developed with Bayer AG, rose 2% to $1.53 billion in the reported quarter from a year earlier, above LSEG estimates of $1.47 billion. Last week, rival Swiss drugmaker Roche highlighted strong demand for its eye treatment, Vabysmo, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.
A new study lends weight to fears that more livestock workers have gotten the bird flu than has been reported.