DEA Rocky Mountain Division takes suspected TdA member into custody overnight
The Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division took a suspected Venezuelan gang member into custody overnight, the agency posted on social media.
The Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division took a suspected Venezuelan gang member into custody overnight, the agency posted on social media.
I'm so sorry about these in advance.
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn babies, in countries supported by USAID around the globe, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed. On Tuesday, contractors and partners who work with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) began receiving such memos to stop work immediately, sources said.
"I've always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny skinny guy?" the actor said
EDMONTON — A panel commissioned by the Alberta government has struck the name of an expert contributor from its COVID-19 report, saying it was included "in error."
Students and faculty were shocked to find Norwich University’s Class of 1959 Bridge vandalized Monday morning. The bridge connects the civilian and military campuses.
An Alberta MLA who hosted a town hall meeting last spring which aimed to persuade the government to end COVID mRNA vaccines for children said he would like to see his government follow through on recommendations made in the newly released provincial COVID-19 task force report. Eric Bouchard, the UCP MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, said the findings of the report were "shocking" and that the information it presents to the public is "long overdue." "I think it's up to cabinet now to follow the leadershi
As Health P.E.I. brings back a mandatory masking policy on Monday in its facilities to prevent more people from getting sick, an infectious disease specialist says while masking is helpful, other precautions are essential.Starting Jan. 27, Health P.E.I. has made masks mandatory for all visitors and staff at its facilities.The policy, introduced in response to ongoing overcapacity issues facing the health-care system and a rise in respiratory illnesses, aims to protect both patients and healthcar
The Australian woman has been accused of giving her baby daughter "several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medicines" without medical approval, authorities said
After battling liver cancer for 16 years, and trying all kinds of treatments, Alexander Hart Tsang was recently told by his doctor that he’s nearing the end of his life. As Sarah Ryan explains, he’s decided to take his passing into his own hands, surrounded by his family and at peace with his decision to end his life.
Chilean men indicted in burglary spree possibly linked to break-in at Burrow's home due back in court Monday
California leaders are disputing a claim from President Donald Trump about the state's water resources.
At first, much the same. But inevitably dangerous diseases would resurge in a country that isn’t prepared for them.
'Thank you': Rogers mother reacts to arrest of daughter's accused killer in Mexico
Ollie has just celebrated his 8th birthday with a camping trip similar to the one he was on three years ago ahead of his family learning of his diagnosis
In 2020, as a pandemic raged across the globe, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to appeal to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook. The son of the late U.S. Attorney General and New York Sen. Bobby Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, the younger Kennedy said he was looking for parents whose children had been vaccinated against a different virus -- human papillomavirus or HPV -- and later grew sick. The families could sue the manufacturer Merck in civil court claiming marketing fraud – allegations Merck denies.
DOE responds to executive order on gender
B.C. Children's Hospital says it is seeing an uptick in visits to the ER this month, and officials are asking parents with sick kids to take preliminary measures before a hospital visit. CBC medical columnist Dr. Melissa Lem joins us to discuss options parents can consider to avoid a visit to the hospital.
A family who said they could hear hospital staff laughing in a nearby room as their son was taken off life support were given "poor bereavement" care, an investigation has found. Five-year-old Muhammad Ayaan Haroon, known as Ayaan, died at Sheffield Children's Hospital on 13 March 2023. A draft report into the boy's death by Niche Health and Social Care Consulting found some of Ayaan's care did not meet the expected standards.
A juvenile was rescued by Westborough police from a MetroWest hotel after being held against her will. Authorities are investigating to find a suspect