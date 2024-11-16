Dead birds found at Truxtun Lake, CDFW testing animals from lake
Dead birds found at Truxtun Lake, CDFW testing animals from lake
Dead birds found at Truxtun Lake, CDFW testing animals from lake
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
It’s more than 100 feet long, around 300 years old, made of nearly 1 billion little polyps and visible from space
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
Forecasters tell residents of eastern Gulf Coast and Florida to monitor the forecast closely for potential impacts next week.
Forecasters continue to expect better-than-even odds of La Niña developing into this winter
Rats are becoming bigger both in size and numbers, say some Sydney residents. And they want something done about the trash-eating critters. Erin Pottie has the story.
A cryptocurrency plant in central New York can continue operating after a court rejected the state’s effort to shutter the facility over concerns about its climate impact.
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge's contentious plan to reroute an aging pipeline around a northern Wisconsin tribal reservation moved closer to reality Thursday after the company won its first permits from state regulators.
Researchers were baffled by a bioluminescent mollusk that lives in the deep ocean. They just discovered it's a new species of sea slug.
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — On the edges of a dense forest in southern India, six women in a small garage are busy stitching cloth bags, pants, hospital gowns and office uniforms with automated sewing machines.
Bears are incredible creatures, but they can also be some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. While even the most dangerous bear will typically avoid humans, under the right (or wrong!) circumstances, it can become aggressive, especially if it feels threatened or if you're in its territory.
It lost the battle over personal transportation to battery electric vehicles, and for industrial users, it remains far more expensive than natural gas. Like many hydrogen entrepreneurs, Gabriel Rodriguez-Calero figures the best way to rein in costs is to bring production closer to where it’s being used. More recently, though, scientists have been exploring ways of making cheaper electrolyzers more efficient.
Riviera Beach water treatment plant manager resigns
A mild pattern may hold tight across Ontario through the second half of November
Birdwatchers flock to a quiet cul-de-sac after a rare visitor to the UK's shores in spotted.
Good or bad, the United Nations climate negotiations process itself became the focus of the international talks that aim to curb warming from coal, oil and natural gas. Environmental advocates released reports Friday decrying fossil fuel industry influence at the climate talks called COP29.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute used underwater technology for two decades to gather more information on a mysterious sea slug.
Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off in the Caribbean with the latest track and forecast strength of Sara as it churns off the coast of Honduras and analyzes why it could still bring some impacts to Louisiana and when we could experience them, then turns to crisp fall days coming our way, highlighting how chilly Friday morning will be, how warm the afternoons will get, and when the next likeliest round of rain arrives before finishing with the WDSU First Warning Weather 7 Day Forecast