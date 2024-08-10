Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Lineup Set For Saturday’s Showcase

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, not to be mistaken for the 75th Emmys handed out earlier this year, are taking place in September, with nominations unveiled last month. Many of those big names are aboard Saturday as the lineup now has been set for Deadline’s annual Contenders Television: The Nominees event.

Sign up for here for the livestream, which launches tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT.

More from Deadline

Fallout star Walton Goggins, comedian Nikki Glaser, who broke out during The Roast of Tom Brady, Alan Cumming of The Traitors and Late Night’s Seth Meyers are among those confirmed for panel discussions, along with producers and directors including Jonathan Nolan, Francesca Sloane, Hiro Murai and Sarah Schechter.

The virtual event will give viewers and voters insight into how these stars and behind-the-scenes talent found out about their Emmy nomination, how they’re feeling ahead of September, and what else they might be working on.

Read the Contenders TV: The Nominees preview issue here

Goggins and Nolan are joined by Fallout showrunner Graham Wagner to discuss the Prime Video series. Amazon’s streamer also has Mr. & Mrs. Smith showrunner Sloane talking about the Donald Glover-fronted adaptation of the movie with Murai, composer David Fleming and casting director Carmen Cuba, as well as the Red, White & Royal Blue team of Schechter, co-writer Matthew López and star Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Glaser is talking up her HBO and Max special Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, while Meyers will be yakking about NBC’s Late Night.

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Siddhartha Khosla and John Carrafa are also confirmed, aboard to discuss Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

The Daily Show is bringing Troy Iwata, one of its newest members of its news team, alongside supervising producers David Paul Meyer and Elise Terrell. Its Paramount sibling MTV show RuPaul’s Drag Race is being represented by Michelle Visage, Ts Madison, Jamal Sims and Mandy Salangsang.

Investigation Discovery’s Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV will be on hand for a discussion with former All That cast members Bryan Hearne and Giovonnie Samuels and directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz. Cumming will be joining by director Ben Archard and exec producers Mike Cotton and Toni Ireland to talk Peacock’s The Traitors.

For more information, check out the Contenders preview issue, and follow along for panel coverage all day Saturday on Deadline and on social using the hashtag #DeadlineContenders.

📣 TOMORROW!#DeadlineContenders Television: The Nominees



Spend a day with the creators, writers and talent from the most acclaimed shows on television today including ❛Only Murders in the Building,❜ ❛Red, White & Royal Blue,❜ ❛Fallout❜ and more.



RSVP NOW:… pic.twitter.com/dCxlR7Qewc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 9, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.