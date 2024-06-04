Deadline looming, data analyst one of four running for Fayette school board 3rd district

A data analyst has filed for election to the Third District seat on the Fayette County Public Schools board.

“I want to create more transparency between the school board and parents,” Gregory Brenner, 35, said.

The filing deadline for the November election is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Brenner is opposed by Kathleen “Penny” Christian and Danny Anthony Everett. A fourth person, Isaac Sebourn, had filed by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Fayette County Clerk officials. Sebourn could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jason Moore currently represents the Third District on the school board but said Sunday he won’t run for election.

School board members appointed Moore to the seat about six months ago to fill a vacancy.

Brenner said if elected, he will focus on the following goals: improved security and safety of school children.

▪ More progress on math and reading at grade level.

▪ Reduce chronic absenteeism among students.

▪ Look for ways to reduce district overhead to allow more funding to reach the classrooms.

▪ Expose more middle and high school students to financial literacy and life skills.

Other school board candidates

Two other Fayette school board seats, in addition to District 3, are contested in the November 2024 election.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Betsy Rutherford was opposing incumbent Amy Green in District 5. In the 1st District, Monica Mundy was running against incumbent Marilyn Clark.

This is a developing story.