Deadlines for parties to place presidential candidates on the ballot in Kansas, Missouri
The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.
The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.
In his rise from Donald Trump critic to viable contender to be the presumptive Republican nominee’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has come so far. But he may fall just short thanks to some risk-averse GOP donors.Ironically, the bearded 39-year-old—at least for now, given Trump’s well-documented aversions to facial hair—Ivy League author may end up hoisted by his own petard. The best thing Vance has going for him in the Trump veepstakes, among the base, may also be his undoing as a potent
Alyssa Farah Griffin also explained why the former president isn’t really “out there shouting about the debate” with Joe Biden.
Writing on his social media site Truth Social, Donald Trump threatened to imprison "election fraudsters" and name-checked the Meta CEO.
And he probably hates it.
The money will go toward paying off Trump’s legal fees and relocating her family after facing ‘countless death threats’
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reopen his lawsuit against Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and others for jailing him in 2020 when he refused not to criticize the then-president under house arrest. In his request for review, the former Trump fixer asked the justices to revive the case dismissed in January and decide “whether there is any ...
The Democratic strategist argued that the president, who has dismissed polls foreshadowing his election loss against Donald Trump, will drop out of the race.
One thing is clear, Donald Trump isn't fit for the presidency. I hope his campaign can survive all of the media coverage calling for him to step down.
Under normal circumstances, Trump’s criminal record and other aspects of his life, including financial history, would disqualify him from getting access to classified information.
The former president claimed to "know nothing" about the extreme policy wish list crafted by many of his own advisers.
Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine continues to claim lives, as the Kremlin’s military leadership resorts to increasingly brutal tactics against civilians—including a ghastly attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv and other sites across Ukraine. In their comments on state television, prominent propagandists often reiterate that Moscow’s campaign of senseless brutality is designed to prompt Ukrainians to overthrow their government. Russian talking heads also resort to nuclear threats, which is
The meeting in June 2022 was meant to be a low-key gathering to discuss Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The Republican National Committee adopted the strangest document ever created and declared it the GOP's new official platform.
A US district court judge in Alaska who was appointed by former President Donald Trump abruptly announced his resignation from the federal bench last week, days before allegations that he engaged in an “inappropriately sexualized relationship” with one of his law clerks were released publicly.
Marla Maples, the ex-wife of former President Trump, says she’s “open” to being his vice presidential pick. “I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve,” Maples said in an interview with the U.K. publication The Evening Standard released Monday. “Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help,” she…
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he would likely end Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy, a move that would enable lawsuits for defamation, sexual harassment and other claims to proceed in other courts against Donald Trump's former lawyer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said at a court hearing in White Plains, New York, that he would rule Friday on competing requests from Giuliani and his creditors about the future of his bankruptcy. Giuliani, 80, filed for bankruptcy protection in December after a Washington, D.C. court ordered the former New York City mayor to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers that he falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.
While Jill Biden continued to support her husband's reelection bid, Melania Trump hosted a GOP fundraiser at Trump Tower Monday night.
A former army chief has warned members of NATO the world is facing "as dangerous a moment as any time that we've had since 1945" as he called on members to invest more into their arms. General Sir Patrick Sanders, who served as chief of the general staff until last month, told The Times that Russia, China and Iran were the "new axis powers", and a third world war could break out within the next five years if action was not taken. Arguing the countries posed even more of a threat than the Nazis in 1939, he said: "They are more interdependent and more aligned than the original axis powers were."