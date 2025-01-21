Deadly 1,500-mile paralyzing winter storm puts Texas to Florida on rare alert

NEW ORLEANS – A historic, dangerous and deadly winter storm stretching over 1,500 miles is blanketing the southern U.s. with heavy snow, including areas of the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts under their first-ever Blizzard Warnings.

First-ever Blizzard Warning Issued Along Gulf Coast As Deadly Winter Storm Slams South

The setup for getting snow along the immediate Gulf Coast is never easy, but the FOX Forecast Center noted that this is potentially one of the most pristine setups in recent memory.

Download The Free Fox Weather App

Even though the snow and ice totals will be meager by northern standards, the FOX Forecast Center said they would lead to paralyzing impacts across the region. Parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi – paralleling the Interstate 10 corridor – could see more than 5 inches of snow on Tuesday, while most other locations will receive 1-2 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

How To Watch Fox Weather

Northern Florida and parts of southern Georgia are in for potentially a bigger mess.

As the low-pressure system moves off to the east and strengthens, warm air will be pulled in over the Southeast. With that warmer air aloft, snowflakes will begin to melt as they fall from the sky and will then have the opportunity to refreeze at the surface as freezing rain.

Currently, the FOX Forecast Center expects anywhere from 0.10-0.25 inches of ice accretion.

Winter weather alerts are in effect for eight states from the U.s. - Mexico border in Texas through North Carolina , which includes several major metropolitan areas.

Removing Ice From Your Windshield Can Be Easy - If You Do It The Right Way

Nearly every state this system will impact is under a state of emergency, with Florida being the latest state under declaration. Tallahassee and Jacksonville in northern Florida are both under Winter Storm Warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida A&M University announced it would switch to virtual learning at the Tallahassee campus after 3 p.m. Tuesday. The campus will be closed Wednesday.

Panama City Beach officials announced the closure of administrative offices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Essential and emergency personnel will remain on duty to ensure public safety.

A chilly morning in Milton, Florida, on Tuesday at a frigid 29 degrees, and even the town fountain is frozen.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency to enable direct state assistance to local parishes in ensuring resident safety. State offices in Louisiana will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the winter storm.

The city of New Orleans has been included in a Winter Storm Warning – only the second time on record for Orleans Parish.

Parts of interstates 55, 10 and 12 in Louisiana are closed until further notice due to hazardous winter conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

7 Ways To Protect Your Pets During The Winter

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has already suspended service on Tuesday.

This comes as the Louisiana Department of Transportation works to pretreat state roads and highways as authorities urge people to stay off the roads if possible.

With snow quickly accumulating, crews from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Arkansas Department of Transportation are working to remove snow on I-49 on and off ramps from I-10 to I-190.

Louisiana State University has also closed its physical campus but said classes would continue in a format determined by each instructor.





Original article source: Deadly 1,500-mile paralyzing winter storm puts Texas to Florida on rare alert