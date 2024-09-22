Deadly 26 hours: Five dead, three wounded in five Sacramento shootings. Here’s what we know

Five people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and three people were wounded as gun violence gripped the city of Sacramento in 26 hours.

The shootings took place in the city’s north, south, east and central districts and brought the year’s homicide toll to 34.

In the latest deaths — which happened early Sunday — two people were killed and one was wounded in back-to-back shootings police said were connected to sideshows.

The first of Sunday’s incidents unfolded when police responded about 2 a.m. to the 2400 block of Seamist Drive at Sandcastle Way in South Natomas for reports of a shooting. Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Officer Allison Smith said police found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Smith said despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead by firefighters.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to Kelton Way and Main Avenue in the Northpointe section of North Sacramento for another shooting report.

Smith said two male victims were later found by officers at hospitals after they were transported privately. One of the men was later pronounced dead, Smith said; the other victim was listed in “stable” condition.

There were no suspect descriptions in either shooting but Smith said while the incidents were not connected, they were related to “various sideshow activities from the evening/early morning.”

The incidents capped a deadly weekend in the city of Sacramento that began with two men being shot along the J Street corridor at 24th Street about 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the men died from his injuries and the other remains hospitalized, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m., a woman was shot and killed at an apartment on the 3100 block of Occidental Drive in the College/Glen neighborhood. Officers and Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived to find a woman with at least one gunshot wound; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Officer Gamble said that officers detained a man at the scene, though they were working to determine his involvement in the shooting.

“We do believe this incident to be contained to the residence,” Gamble said.

About an hour later, just after 6 p.m., a 12-year-old boy died after he was shot while walking along the 7600 block of 22nd Street near Meadowview Road.

Details on the incident were scarce but witnesses told dispatchers they heard shots ring out as a darker SUV sped away from the scene, according to audio dispatch calls reviewed by The Sacramento Bee. Witnesses said that the boy had been walking along the street when the gunfire erupted.

Police said they did not have a description of the gunman and were asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Anyone with information should call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

The identities of each of the five shooting victims was expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office in the coming days.

Additionally, a man was shot multiple times including once in the face in a gang-related shooting just outside the city limits, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

That shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday at a Valero gas station on the corner of Fulton and Northrop avenues in Arden Arcade. The male victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said Sunday he was expected to survive.