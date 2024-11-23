Deadly Airstrike Hits Central Beirut

At least 11 people were killed and 23 wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a building in central Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, November 23, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Footage filmed by Irish journalist Sally Hayden shows rescue teams using a bulldozer to search through the rubble at the scene in the Basta neighborhood.

The IDF confirmed an attack on a different area of Beirut’s southern suburbs called Dahieh, but had not commented on the strike in Basta at the time of writing.

Sky News Arabia reported the target of the strike was a Hezbollah leader, Muhammad Haydar.

This had not been confirmed at the time of writing. Credit: Sally Hayden via Storyful