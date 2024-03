The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan politics. But in the end, it was Canada's 18th prime minister himself who would have the last word. Mulroney's distinctive baritone filled Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica, posthumously accompanying granddaughter Elizabeth Theodora Lapham in a version of "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling"