Deadly crash closes northbound I-5 in Stockton, CHP says
Deadly crash closes northbound I-5 in Stockton, CHP says
Deadly crash closes northbound I-5 in Stockton, CHP says
Workers at the airport in Sydney, N.S., have a whale of a tale to tell after an odd-looking airplane attracted crowds of onlookers over the weekend.An Airbus Beluga touched down at J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport on Sunday, after getting diverted due to weather in St. John's, where it was supposed to refuel before continuing to Florida. The plane got quite a greeting when it landed around 5 p.m, said Sydney Airport CEO Myles Tuttle."There was a traffic jam down the whole Grand Lake Road and
Stay on your toes, everyone!
The driver of a Toyota Camry decked out with Christmas lights is turning heads throughout Waterloo region because of the car's display of lights. And despite a warning from police, he says he plans to keep the lights shining bright.Shawn Permauloo of Paris, Ont., says the goal of the light show has been to bring joy to those who catch a glimpse of the flashy car."I saw the trend on TikTok and we actually did my brother's Acura last year but we didn't drive it around, we just plugged it in on the
Police are searching for man who they say opened fire at several vehicles and stole a car on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Tuesday.In a news release on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous and is not yet in custody.Sgt. Ted Dongelmans, of the OPP's highway safety division, said police received several 911 calls shortly after 5 a.m. that reported that a male was seen on foot on the highway shooting at vehicles in the eastbound lanes near Dixie Road.
Authorities in Lithuania are refusing to rule out the possible involvement of Putin’s intel operatives after a DHL cargo jet smashed into a house in the country, killing one person. The Kremlin has reportedly launched a bizarre campaign of terror, targeting DHL across Europe, including allegedly placing incendiary devices hidden in packages that were due to be loaded into cargo planes operated by the courier company, which was founded in San Francisco. The Boeing jet which crashed Monday started
TORONTO — Utah’s NHL team was forced to walk to their game against the Maple Leafs after their bus got stuck in Toronto traffic Sunday night, prompting Premier Doug Ford to call the city’s gridlock “embarrassing.”
A man has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after an investigation into a multi-vehicle crash in Kamloops, B.C., last year that killed a university volleyball player, RCMP said.The head coach of the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) men's volleyball team said the family members of victims he spoke with are "understandably outraged" that charges were not laid under the Criminal Code.Owyn McInnis, 22, was killed, and two of his teammates were seriously injured on Nov. 29, 2023, when their Vo
Alexis Garcia, 28, is charged with two counts of murder
Deputy Ignacio Diaz succumbed to his injuries following the Nov. 21 crash that killed two colleagues, authorities said
The discovery of human remains inside a vehicle found in a Georgia pond may be linked to a New York couple who disappeared in 1980, according to police.
A cargo plane crashed into a house on its approach to Lithuania's Vilnius Airport on Monday morning, killing one crew member and injuring others.View on euronews
Big changes to the global EV market are taking a toll on car companies like Ford and GM.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida sheriff's motorcycle deputy died Monday from injuries suffered last week in a crash that killed two of his colleagues, officials said.
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
Kenneth from Denver writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Hello Mr Jayson, I watch you and the channel 7 news every morning because I trust you and your reporting..."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it will not reconsider a landmark rule finalized in April requiring nearly all new cars and trucks by 2029 to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other automakers, had said the requirement that all cars and trucks must be able to stop and avoid striking vehicles in front of them at up to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) is "practically impossible with available technology" and had asked the agency to reconsider it. NHTSA on Monday rejected the request but said it was clarifying some technical requirements and correcting an error in the test scenario for an obstructed pedestrian crossing the road.
If you're all about handling, speed, acceleration, cylinder engines and turning heads wherever you go, then nothing but a sports car will do. Whether you're in the market for a new 2025 model or a...
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed on approach to an airport in Lithuania's capital and skidded into a house Monday morning, killing a Spanish crew member but not harming anyone on the ground. The cause is under investigation.
A DHL cargo plane crashed near the Lithuanian capital early on Monday, killing one of four people on board, local officials said. The plane, which had been traveling from Leipzig, Germany, crashed in Liepkalnis, on the outskirts of the capital, Vilnius, the Lithuanian airport authority said in a statement posted on social media. The flight had been expected to land at Vilnius Airport, officials said.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One person is dead and 13 others were rushed to New Zealand hospitals after a bus carrying international tourists collided with two other vehicles on a rural highway Wednesday.