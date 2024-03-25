Deadly crash impacting commuters on Loop 202 near Priest Drive

Associated Press

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a four-car crash in a Seattle suburb that killed a woman and three children in her van, online jail records indicate. Chase Daniel Jones was taken into custody late Friday and was being held on $1 million bail, according to the King County Correctional Facility records. The jail records listed the charges and bail but did not indicate an attorney who could speak on Jones' behalf, and the case did not appear in online King County court records Saturday.