Deadly crash impacting commuters on Loop 202 near Priest Drive
One person was killed and four others were hurt in a crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive. Another serious crash was reported overnight near the I-10 and US 60 interchange.
One person was killed and four others were hurt in a crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive. Another serious crash was reported overnight near the I-10 and US 60 interchange.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a four-car crash in a Seattle suburb that killed a woman and three children in her van, online jail records indicate. Chase Daniel Jones was taken into custody late Friday and was being held on $1 million bail, according to the King County Correctional Facility records. The jail records listed the charges and bail but did not indicate an attorney who could speak on Jones' behalf, and the case did not appear in online King County court records Saturday.
A 65-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed in connection with Saturday's crash.
Man sentenced to probation after crash that killed mom of 10
A tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 495 early Saturday morning and crashed, part of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Toronto police say a child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground on Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at about 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child through an open
The Prince and Princess of Wales have now shared a new statement to thank the public for the support and well wishes since she shared the news.
MOSCOW (AP) — Four men accused of staging the Russia concert hall attack that killed more than 130 people appeared before a Moscow court Sunday showing signs of severe beatings as they faced formal terrorism charges. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing. A court statement said two of the suspects accepted their guilt in the assault after being charged in the preliminary hearing, though the men’s condition raised questions about whether they were speaking freely. There had been
The 'Frida' star showed off the teen's photography skills by sharing a snapshot from their trip to the beach
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not informed about the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis before the news was made public, according to a new report in The Sunday Times
Affected Stellantis employees were “expected to work from home unless otherwise instructed by your manager."
ABC News’ Jonathan Karl took the Florida Republican on a “quick trip down memory lane” with his past comments about the former president.
Following the royal mum-of-three’s announcement she is battling cancer, Prince Harry is said to be “devastated” at the news.
Cheney slammed McDaniel’s explanation for why she didn’t “speak out earlier” against Donald Trump’s call to free Jan. 6 “hostages.”
The former runway model divorced Brady in 2022, spurring speculation.
Snopes looked for the facts about a young girl who had purportedly once been abandoned in a vacant house in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.
Neal Katyal also predicted what would happen as Trump reaches the deadline to post nearly half a billion dollars in bond.
The Daily Beast/Getty Images/BBCA controversial British royal commentator is under fire for a “disgusting” tweet ahead of Kate Middleton’s Friday announcement that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.An hour before the Princess of Wales released the video announcement of her diagnosis, Omid Scobie posted a photo on X, formally known as Twitter, of his alarm clock being set to 6 p.m. GMT. Scobie told The Daily Beast that hearing “there would be an announcement of some kind from the Pala
For days, Donald Trump’s fury over the requirement to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bond money by Monday has been bubbling behind the scenes and through a steady stream of social media posts.
We've long become accustomed to JD hitting tape-measure drives, which is what made this swing so startling.
Commentary as expressed by readers of The Fresno Bee.