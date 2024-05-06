Deadly crash shuts down intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road
Phoenix police are investigating a deadly collision near 40th Street and Cactus Road. The crash involving two vehicles happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Phoenix police are investigating a deadly collision near 40th Street and Cactus Road. The crash involving two vehicles happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
It has been 17 years since Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal. Her parents Kate and Gerry were absent from a vigil marking the anniversary, while Polish woman Julia Wendall travelled to Britain
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 401 in Milton early Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say. Emergency crews were called for a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes near Guelph Line at around 3:30 a.m.OPP said one person was pronounced dead and another was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.Investigators said the crash occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction. No other details have
Tabitha Richardson forced desperate victims into handing her thousands on top of illegal loans.
Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.
When Patti Mackenzie showed up at work last Friday morning, she found a big hole in her store's front window and a Mountie standing inside, waiting for her.Mackenzie works at Pincher Office Products on Main Street in Pincher Creek. "When I came to work at 7 in the morning, the alarm was going off, but that's not unusual. So I came in and shut it off. And I turned around and Const. Dennis was standing by a hole in the window, saying, 'Well, there you are.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, what are you doing
Alliance MLA Sian Mullholland says there was "no place for vigilantism" after the attack on Sunday.
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured in a stabbing last week in Nepean has died, according to the local English public school board.First responders were called to the 100 block of Constellation Drive on Thursday, where they found the teen suffering from life-threatening injuries.He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, Ottawa police said that afternoon.The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) had previously confirmed the teen was a student at nearby Sir Guy Carleton S
“We’re gonna get you home, OK?”
The criminal trial of an Ottawa fire captain and a former firefighter, both charged following a ritualistic dishwashing competition in 2022 that allegedly turned violent before being hushed up, is set to begin Monday before a judge alone in the Ontario Court of Justice.Eric Einagel, 38, is accused of choking openly non-binary rookie firefighter Ash Weaver during an assault that caused bodily harm, as well as harassment by threatening conduct that caused Weaver to fear for their safety. Einagel w
Police say the suspect crashed the vehicle after being shot.
Relatives have identified three bodies found in a well as those of two Australian surfers and one American who went missing last weekend, Mexican authorities said Sunday. Baja California state prosecutors said the relatives had viewed the bodies recovered from a remote well about 50 feet (15 meters) deep and recognized them as their loved ones.
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 257,495 vehicles. This includes Hyundai and Ford vehicles.
After a student leader of the historic Tiananmen Square protests entered a 2022 congressional race in New York, a Chinese intelligence operative wasted little time enlisting a private investigator to hunt for any mistresses or tax problems that could upend the candidate's bid, prosecutors say. As an Iranian journalist and activist living in exile in the United States aired criticism of Iran's human rights abuses, Tehran was listening too. Members of an Eastern European organized crime gang scouted her Brooklyn home and plotted to kill her in a murder-for-hire scheme directed from Iran, according to the Justice Department, which foiled the plan and brought criminal charges.
When you set out to buy a car, it's just common sense to look for one that will keep its value over time. Finding a reliable and affordable car should be a top priority -- you want a car that won't...
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/kansascitydefender/InstagramA concerned Missouri community has rallied for action after a white student—and daughter of a school board member—was filmed hurling anti-Black racial slurs months ago, with residents claiming the school’s administration only responded recently as a form of damage control rather than attempting to fix an issue that has been embedded within the culture.The video of the Summit Christian Academy High School student, who
Two women were found dead in New Mexico park on Friday and an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl who belonged to one of the victims.