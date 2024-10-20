Deadly crash under investigation near Loop 202 South Mountain and I-10 interchange
One person was killed in a Phoenix freeway crash early Sunday morning, according to DPS.
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
"Most people don't say excuse me — they just shove you out of the way. I don't plan on going back..."
"The only reason anyone lives there at this point is out of spite for God..."
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas’ leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
The comedian's eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was arrested in Wisconsin on Sept. 10
A Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) ruling made this week in the case of a Saskatchewan man convicted of killing two people in a head-on collision says lower courts cannot impose driving prohibitions for criminal negligence causing death or bodily harm.The top court says the ruling stems from a legal quirk in the Criminal Code caused by parliamentary amendments aimed at simplifying the code's language.People guilty of lesser driving-related offences — such as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle c
Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro
A man who doused gasoline on his estranged wife and set her on fire has been found guilty of first-degree murder. As Catherine McDonald reports, the judge rejected Norbert Budai’s defence that alcohol and fentanyl affected his ability to plan and deliberate Henrietta Viski’s murder.
The body of Shannon Reeder, 37, was found on Sept. 27, days before Steven Thanh Nguyen was arrested on a murder charge
A Waterloo, Ont., man is speaking out after his video of a woman ranting about the South Asian community went viral.
"I think he stands against everything and flies in the face of everything that a Catholic believes and holds dear," Hostin said.
Natalie Portman and Sydney Sweneey have tried out the lingerie-inspired trend in recent months.
The man accused of perching behind a chain-linked fence bordering one of Donald Trump's golf courses with a rifle, allegedly waiting for a clear shot at the former president, is asking the judge overseeing the case to recuse herself.
Mohamed Iidow had repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.
A Calgary man accused in an extortion shooting is facing five other sets of charges, including offences connected to allegations he imported firearms and more than 65 kilograms of an opioid called "doda," CBC News has learned. Court records also show that Gursewak Singh — who faces six sets of charges and a total of 32 offences — is also accused of confronting his alleged extortion victim with a gun in the parking lot of the Dashmesh Culture Centre days after the man's home and vehicles were sho
The mother of a woman who was repeatedly raped until she died said she is glad he has faced justice.
A former Indian government official charged in the United States this week for allegedly directing a foiled murder plot had been arrested in New Delhi in December in an attempted murder case, according to court records and a police officer. The U.S. Justice Department unsealed the indictment of Vikash Yadav, 39, on Thursday, alleging he led a plot to murder a Sikh separatist in New York. From May 2023, the U.S. indictment alleges, Yadav, described as an Indian government employee at the time, worked with others in India and abroad to direct a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.
Alleged members of an Indian gang and its leader have been sending shivers down the spines of members of the South Asian diaspora in Canada for years, says a city councillor in Richmond, B.C.