Deadly fire breaks out at El Dorado County home on New Year's Day
Two people were found dead after a fire broke out at an El Dorado County home on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Two people were found dead after a fire broke out at an El Dorado County home on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
Sheila Fox, who disappeared from Coventry in 1972, is living in another part of the country.
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
(Reuters) -The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day. The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement. Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters.
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
The owner of the California restaurant Lima said it hasn’t been able to bounce back after settling a lawsuit over a promotion that discounted drinks for women.
Trump has regularly tied immigration to crime throughout his presidency
"I'm using my WiFi to watch TV. No internet involved."
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
The large crowd of well-wishers gathered outside could hear what was going on inside the church service through speakers — and Louis, as ever, stole the show
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians gathered in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 30 other revelers. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police.
The spider monkey, believed to be 1 month old, has since been taken to the Oakland Zoo, according to authorities
Kayla Pier was charged with operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent
A man who was shot dead last month as authorities attempted to serve him an indictment on federal gun charges has been identified as the killer of an 18-year-old Ohio woman in a case that had gone unsolved for 43 years, police announced Monday. Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann said the cold case of Debra Lee Miller, a local waitress beaten to death with an oven grate in her apartment on April 29, 1981, was reopened in 2021 to account for advances in DNA technology and forensic investigative techniques. “They examined the case as if it had happened yesterday, through an entirely new lens,” Bammann said at a news conference.
The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.
Emergency crews arrived to a chaotic and gruesome scene in a Honolulu neighborhood after a large New Year's firework tipped over after being lit and ignited a fiery, shrapnel-studded blast that killed three people and injured more than 20 others, several of them critically.
ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit husband and wife have died days apart after separate accidents between Christmas and New Year's Day.
NEW YORK (AP) — City correction officers repeatedly blocked medical staff from administering care to a severely ill woman held at Rikers Island weeks before the 23-year-old fell into a coma and died of apparent organ failure, a jail oversight board found.