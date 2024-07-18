Deadly fire kills at least 16 in China's Sichuan

STORY: ::Given as July 17, 2024

::Chinese state media say a deadly fire broke out

at a department store in Sichuan province

::July 18, 2024

::Zigong, China

Eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed dark clouds of smoke billowing into the sky as the fire engulfed the building. Reuters was able to verify the location in the video but could not confirm the date the footage was filmed.

The fire broke out in a 14-storey building in a high-tech zone of the city of Zigong, shrouding the vicinity with thick smoke, according to the Xinhua news agency.