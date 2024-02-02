Deadly gas explosion in Kenyan capital ignites ‘inferno’ injuring hundreds
At least three people were killed and more than 270 injured in a massive fire when a truck laden with gas exploded in the Kenyan capital, police said Friday.
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Austin Frazier 27, and Kayla Frazier, 31, are charged with multiple counts of abuse
The alleged victims of Arthur Fernandez III were between the ages of 2 and 3, authorities claim
Daphne Fernandez has been charged with attempted murder in the presumed death of Sierra Hernandez, authorities say
My "Roman Empire" is the man who was crushed by a rock...and then his tombstone was made FROM THAT VERY ROCK (pictures included, obviously).
Jordan Willis is ‘facing his addiction head-on,’ according to a family source, who described the the deaths of his friends an ‘enormous wakeup call’
The Weather Network's Chris Murphy has more on the earthquake felt in parts of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Constance Marten is on trial at the Old Bailey with Mark Gordon, accused of the manslaughter of their daughter Victoria.
Pueblo Police in Colorado are hoping to confirm the safety of two children who went missing from the area in 2018 after finding remains in a storage unit.
A Rittman mother, Erica Stefanko, who was convicted on murder charges for the second time after an appeals court overturned her murder conviction in the death of Ashley Biggs was sentenced to life.
Get ready, Canada! February is here and we're eager to share what this month has in store for us. Will we continue to enjoy mild weather? Or, is it time for frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall to make a comeback? Find out in our detailed monthly outlook, below!
China has executed a couple for throwing two toddlers out of a high-rise apartment window, in a case that provoked nationwide outrage.
The convicted "That '70s Show" actor will be first eligible for parole in 2042 – when he's 66 The post Danny Masterson Moved to Maximum-Security California State Prison That Once Held Charles Manson appeared first on TheWrap.
A teenager “serial swatter” from California is believed to be responsible for hundreds of swatting incidents and bomb threats throughout the US according to a pretrial detention motion. Now he has been extradited to Florida to face charges for a swatting incident at a mosque, according to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office.
Justin Mohn of Middletown Township was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in a Bucks County court, where a judge ordered to the 32-year-old to remain in custody, the district attorney's office said in a statement. On Tuesday evening, police went to the family's Middletown Township home after receiving a call from Mohn's mother. There they found Mohn's 68-year-old father Michael decapitated in a bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and a knife and machete in the bathtub, the prosecutor said.
CASTLEGAR, B.C. — Elizabeth Hlookoff says she got teary as she watched British Columbia's attorney general apologize for what provincial authorities did to her family seven decades ago. Until that moment, she thought she had healed from the experience of being taken from her parents, who were members of the Sons of Freedom Doukhobor religious group, and sent to live in a former tuberculosis sanatorium. She was among hundreds of children forcibly removed from their homes in the 1950s, in part bec
A 31-year-old woman and her two daughters — ages 3 and 8 — were injured after alkaline was thrown at them in South London, England
He told the student he loved her, police say.
He was arrested outside the girl’s home in Washington, feds say. Now, he faces prison time.
A Toronto man installed a tracker on his truck and alerted police when it was stolen, but it took over two weeks for police or anyone else to take action. After inquiries from CBC News, Canada Border Services Agency finally opened the container with the truck inside 17 days after it was stolen.