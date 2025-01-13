Deadly landslides in Brazilian city after torrential rainfall

STORY: :: Aerial footage shows streets in Brazil's Ipatinga

covered in mud after a deadly landslide

:: Ipatinga, Brazil

:: January 12, 2025

The deluge, which saw 80 millimeters of rain fall within an hour, caused widespread flooding and landslides, prompting the city to declare a state of public calamity for 180 days.

Emergency services continued to search for four missing individuals amidst the debris, while temporary shelters have been established for those displaced.

Minas Gerais state's governor, Romeu Zema, has announced his intention to visit the affected areas to oversee relief efforts.