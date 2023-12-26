Deadly Madison County crash: One killed in head-on collision near Winterset

The Canadian Press

COATICOOK, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a 13-year-old boy has died after his off-road vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on Christmas Eve. Police say the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m., when emergency services responded to a collision in a rural area of Coaticook, Que., roughly 140 kilometres southeast of Montreal. Police spokesperson Sgt. Ève Brochu-Joubert says it looks like the off-road vehicle deviated from its lane and collided with the truck, which was approaching from the o