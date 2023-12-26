Deadly Madison County crash: One killed in head-on collision near Winterset
Deadly Madison County crash: One killed in head-on collision near Winterset
Deadly Madison County crash: One killed in head-on collision near Winterset
GM did not specify what the software issues related to. A spokesperson told CNN that they are not safety related, however.
Mass production of Nio’s next-generation battery is set to begin in April 2024
Richmond County District RCMP are investigating after seven people, including four children, were sent to hospital and a dog died following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening. Police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a crash near Whiteside just before 6 p.m., according to an RCMP media release. Upon arrival, officers found a Volkswagen car and Toyota van with extensive damage.Police said the driver of the van, a 42-year-old Halifax woman, appeared to have life thr
Shae Morgon has gone back to a petrol car due to problems with the accessibility of electric vehicles.
The average monthly car payment hit a record $736 in the third quarter of 2023 thanks to a 7.4% average APR and an average MSRP just south of $48,000. With numbers like that staring them down, buyers...
A further 1,010 Russian occupiers have been eliminated over the past 24 hours, according to the latest General Staff report on Dec. 26.
You take your vitamins, eat well, exercise and wash your hands to prevent getting sick and going to the doctor's office, and you should take the same preventative steps with your car. Maintaining your...
Do you really have to turn ‘flight mode’ on before takeoff? We asked the experts.
California voters approved north-south high speed rail 15 years ago. Spain builds in a fraction of the time. New federal money gives reason for hope.
Going electric does not solve our problems, it only deepens them. As engineers, we must say the opinion of the professionals in the industry is contrary to the mainstream, and for good reason, Zsolt Horváth and Tamás Ignácz write.
TOKYO (AP) — Daihatsu, a unit of Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., has shut down production lines at all its four factories in Japan while transport ministry officials investigate improper tests for safety certifications. The shutdown as of Tuesday comes a week after Daihatsu Motor Co. announced it was suspending all vehicle shipments in and outside Japan after finding improper testing involving 64 models. That led transport ministry officials to launch a deeper probe into problems that app
The plane, carrying about 300 Indian nationals, was held in France over suspected human trafficking.
COATICOOK, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a 13-year-old boy has died after his off-road vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on Christmas Eve. Police say the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m., when emergency services responded to a collision in a rural area of Coaticook, Que., roughly 140 kilometres southeast of Montreal. Police spokesperson Sgt. Ève Brochu-Joubert says it looks like the off-road vehicle deviated from its lane and collided with the truck, which was approaching from the o
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford founder Henry Ford have forged similar paths, with legacies of industrial revolution and public controversy.
If you're looking to purchase a reliable vehicle, the well-known saying "forewarned is forearmed" takes on a new significance, particularly in 2023, when car costs have continued to escalate amidst...
As falling used car prices give buyers a break, you might be planning to visit a local car dealer or browse used cars online. Before making a purchase, make sure you're not falling for a scam, working...
Family mourning loss of young man killed in motorcycle accident
A 1998 Ford Contour SVT, now crashed in Colorado. You could only get these with a manual, which probably turned off a lot of buyers.
The heavyweights of luxury rail – the Venice-Simplon Orient Express, The Ghan, the Rocky Mountaineer – need no introduction. Their names alone evoke images of lavish bedrooms, gourmet food and classic cocktails enjoyed against a backdrop of splendid scenery, scudding by through huge picture windows.
WHITESIDE, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left three adults and four children with serious to life-threatening injuries. RCMP say officers were called to Highway 104 — a major transportation link in Nova Scotia, connecting the province to New Brunswick — near Whiteside on Christmas Eve. They say their initial investigation shows a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car travelling eastbound and a Toyota van going westbound. The Mounti