Deadly Picton apartment fire under investigation

One person is dead after a fire Friday in Prince Edward County, provincial police say.

According to a news release, on June 14 at around 2 p.m., OPP officers responded to a fire at an apartment complex on West Mary Street in Picton, Ont.

The response to the blaze included Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue and Hastings Quinte EMS.

One person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased, OPP said.

Police, the provincial fire marshal and the chief coroner's office are all investigating, OPP said.