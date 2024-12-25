Deadly prison riots engulf Mozambique - as 33 killed and hundreds escape

Hundreds of inmates have escaped a prison riot in Mozambique's capital which has left 33 people dead and 15 injured.

About 1,534 people managed to flee the jail in Maputo on Wednesday, but 150 of them were recaptured, according to the country's general commander of police, Bernardino Rafael.

Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest linked to October's disputed election, won by the ruling Frelimo party.

While Mr Rafael blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, justice minister Helena Kida told Miramar TV the unrest started inside the prison and had nothing to do with violence outside.

The identities of those killed and injured are unclear.

Mr Rafael added there were attempted jailbreaks at two other prisons.

On Monday, at least 21 people were killed in unrest after Mozambique's top court confirmed the election victory.

The decision by the constitutional council sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged - accusations denied by Frelimo.

Mozambique, a country in south Africa with close to 35 million people, has been governed by Frelimo since 1975.

Western observers have also said the election was not free and fair.

At least 130 people have been killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide.

Provisional results from the electoral commission gave Frelimo's Daniel Chapo the presidency by a landslide while the party retained its majority in parliament.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who came second in the presidential election, had warned before Monday's announcement that Mozambique would descend into chaos if the court confirmed Frelimo's win.