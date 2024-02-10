Deadly Russian drone attack hits Kharkiv petrol station

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they are looking for two large dogs and their owner after an attack that left a woman with "life-altering" injuries. Police say they responded to an animal complaint in the area of Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say a woman was waiting at a bus stop when she was attacked by two off-leash dogs. Investigators say the woman tried to defend herself with a personal shopping cart but the dogs dragged her to the ground and kept at