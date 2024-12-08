Deadly shelling of Darfur camp sparks exodus of displaced people

RFI
·1 min read
A displaced Sudanese woman rests inside a shelter at the Zamzam camp in Darfur, Sudan, on 1 August, 2024.

Following the devastating bombardment of the Zamzam camp for internally displaced people in western Sudan, civilians are fleeing the area – into increasingly dangerous conditions.

The United Nations has strongly condemned this week's airtsrikes on the Zamzam camp for displaced people in western Sudan's Darfur region, calling for the protection of innocent civilians who have fled the camp to seek refuge south of the regional capital El-Fasher.

The town has been besieged by paramilitaries engaged in conflict with the country's regular army since April of last year – more than 230 days.

The rocket and artillery strikes by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Zamzam camp began on Sunday, 1 December and continued until Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 civilians – in a camp already affected by severe famine.

According to Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN coordinator for Sudan, the escalating violence is causing "unacceptable human suffering".

Prince Djuma, medical manager of NGO Médecins Sans Frontière's emergency unit responsible for Sudan, has also called on warring parties to refrain from attacking health facilities and civilians.


Read more on RFI English

Read also:
Sudan’s civil war grows more brutal as UN details horrific sexual violence
Famine and floods add to distress of Sudanese displaced by war
Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point' amid multiple crises, UN warns

Latest Stories

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Putin Minister Accidentally Hints At Daunting Ukraine War Stat Which Kremlin Has Tried To Keep Secret

    Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."

  • Syrian government falls in stunning end to 50-year rule of Assad family

    BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family after a sudden rebel offensive sprinted across government-held territory and entered the capital in 10 days.

  • In Syria, a ruthless dictator is under siege. Will anyone step up to save him?

    Across northern and central Syria this week, families who've been torn apart by more than a decade of civil war have been holding joyous reunions."I didn't believe it, it was very emotional," said Ismail Alabullah, a volunteer with the Syrian NGO the White Helmets, as he described returning to the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2013 and reuniting with his sister."I couldn't believe I was seeing her again," he told CBC News from northern Syria. "I lost my brother, my mother and father ov

  • Pete Hegseth Torched For Defiant Comment About Who He Answers To

    Critics were not impressed with the secretary of defense nominee’s remark to reporters.

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • Turkey's Erdogan hopes Syrian rebels will advance, but raises alarm about some fighters

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped Syrian rebels will continue their advance against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria, but voiced concern about what he said were terrorist organisations in their midst. Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers he was closely following the push which he said was heading to the Syrian capital. "However, while this resistance there with terrorist organisations is continuing, we had made a call to Assad," he added, referring to his approaches to Assad earlier this year to meet and normalise ties after more than a decade of animosity.

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcohol Question

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • Liberal MP accuses fellow caucus member of threatening him in the House of Commons

    Liberal MP Chandra Arya is accusing his caucus colleague Sukh Dhaliwal of threatening him in the House of Commons on Friday.The incident allegedly took place after Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey—Newton in B.C., attempted to get unanimous consent from the House on a motion to condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India as "genocide."A number of MPs — including Arya, who represents the Ontario riding of Nepean — called out "no" before Dhaliwal was able to finish reading his motion, denying it unanimous sup

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • AOC Battles Lawmaker Twice Her Age to Lead Dems’ Trump Fightback

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is lobbying to lead the fightback against the Trump administration from Capitol Hill. According to her colleagues, the New York congresswoman wants to be the top Democrat on the key House Oversight Committee. But first she must get past another Democratic Party lawmaker who is more than twice her age.

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • Syria latest: Syrians celebrate Bashar Assad's fall as his whereabouts remain unknown

    Crowds gathered in Syria's Damascus on Sunday to celebrate the fall of Bashar Assad’s government with chants, prayers and the occasional gunfire after opposition fighters entered the capital following a stunning advance.

  • Russia's 'hybrid attack' on Romanian election could trigger NATO response if proven

    Any evidence that Russia tried to influence an election in a NATO state would expose a form of hybrid attack that is designed to weaken the alliance from within. It is why events in Romania - where a top court has just annulled the result of the first round of voting in a presidential election amid concerns about an interference operation conducted from overseas - will surely be ringing alarm bells across NATO capitals.

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • Quebec premier says he wants to stop people from praying in public

    Quebec Premier François Legault said Friday afternoon that he wants to ban praying in public and that he was considering using the notwithstanding clause to do so.The premier was giving an overview of the past year in Quebec City before lawmakers break until January when he made the announcement. He said he had instructed his team to look into ways to put the ban in place."Seeing people praying in the streets, in public parks, is not something we want in Quebec," Legault said.His comments, a dep