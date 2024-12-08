Deadly shelling of Darfur camp sparks exodus of displaced people

A displaced Sudanese woman rests inside a shelter at the Zamzam camp in Darfur, Sudan, on 1 August, 2024.

Following the devastating bombardment of the Zamzam camp for internally displaced people in western Sudan, civilians are fleeing the area – into increasingly dangerous conditions.

The United Nations has strongly condemned this week's airtsrikes on the Zamzam camp for displaced people in western Sudan's Darfur region, calling for the protection of innocent civilians who have fled the camp to seek refuge south of the regional capital El-Fasher.

The town has been besieged by paramilitaries engaged in conflict with the country's regular army since April of last year – more than 230 days.

The rocket and artillery strikes by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Zamzam camp began on Sunday, 1 December and continued until Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 civilians – in a camp already affected by severe famine.

According to Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN coordinator for Sudan, the escalating violence is causing "unacceptable human suffering".

Prince Djuma, medical manager of NGO Médecins Sans Frontière's emergency unit responsible for Sudan, has also called on warring parties to refrain from attacking health facilities and civilians.



