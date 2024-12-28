Deadly shooting by Des Moines police officers was justified, Iowa attorney general's office says
Deadly shooting by Des Moines police officers was justified, Iowa attorney general's office says
Deadly shooting by Des Moines police officers was justified, Iowa attorney general's office says
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday released what she described as “shocking and disturbing” footage from body-worn cameras of correctional officers showing the fatal beating of an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.
"A few days before his execution, Brandon’s family visited him for the last time. After the visit, Brandon told me there was a hole in the pane of glass. I naively said, 'Oh, so you were able to hold hands?' He explained it was an air hole to speak through, not large enough for hands, 'But,' he said, 'I could smell my mom.'"
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are using forensics and video surveillance to identify the woman who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn, while the man accused of lighting her on fire was indicted by a grand jury on state charges, prosecutors announced Friday.
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
Jay-Z and his hard-charging attorney were handed a setback Thursday by the judge overseeing a claim that the star raped a 13-year-old girl at a Diddy party. The billionaire rapper, real name Shawn Carter, had his bid to name the now-adult accuser denied. He was given until the middle of January to file a detailed response to her allegations, which he has publicly and bitterly denied. Also targeted by Judge Analisa Torres was Alex Spiro, the high-profile and pugnacious attorney Carter has retaine
Jennifer Crumbley, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting her son carried out at a Michigan high school, is asking to be released from prison as her appeal moves through the courts. Attorney Michael Dezsi argued in the new motion that Crumbley -- who was sentenced this year to 10 to 15 years in prison -- hasn't committed any crimes, isn't a danger to anyone and won't run away. Dezsi said that Crumbley should be allowed to post bond, which would let her leave the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility while promising to appear at court dates.
Dorthy Moxley, the mother who fought for decades to bring her teenage daughter's killer to justice in a roller-coaster Connecticut murder case that captured the nation's attention for years, has died. Moxley had stoically endured countless legal twists and turns, including many involving a prime suspect in the killing, Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, who was convicted of the crime and later freed after his murder conviction was vacated.
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
Three Missouri residents are charged with child neglect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a nearly weeklong search, Athena found her way home to her Florida family in time for Christmas Eve and even rang the doorbell.
"We hide, and we don't talk to any neighbors. No one knows our 'real' selves because our farm would be burned to the ground — and that is no joke."
An inmate allegedly assaulted and killed a veteran corrections officer on Christmas Day at an Ohio prison, an attack authorities said was "beyond comprehension." Officer Andrew Lansing was attacked Wednesday at the Ross Correctional Institution (RCI) in Chillicothe, about 43 miles south of Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The inmate suspected of killing Lansing was not immediately identified by prison officials, who said he had been transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Lucasville, Ohio.
President-elect Trump’s fixation on former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is escalating as he suggests she should be prosecuted for her work on the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 committee. In the wake of a report by a House subcommittee that alleges Cheney improperly communicated with star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump accused Cheney of committing crimes as she led…
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
A vehicle was stolen in a Highway 401 roadside robbery involving suspects posing as police officers, OPP say. Police say that members of the Chatham-Kent detachment of Elgin County OPP were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the 65 kilometre mile marker for a report of a robbery around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25. Police say the complainant reported being stopped by two vehicles, one with flashing red and blue lights. "The complainant's vehicle was approached by two suspects while anoth
A 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman died at the scene.
Keith Huss was killed by Sara Dayan in September 2020
BEIRUT (AP) — The wife and daughter of one of deposed Syrian president Bashar Assad ’s cousins were arrested Friday at the Beirut airport, where they attempted to fly out with allegedly forged passports, Lebanese judicial and security officials said. Assad’s uncle departed the day before.
Two women have died following reports of a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day, police have said. A dog injured in the incident in Bletchley also died after being taken to the vets. A 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody.