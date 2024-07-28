Deadly strike fired from Lebanon into Golan Heights sparks fears of regional war

A rocket fired from Lebanon struck a football pitch and killed at least 12 young people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Saturday, Israel's army said, claiming the rocket was fired by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, who denied any connection to the incident. This strike raised fears of a wider regional conflict, as it is the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, according to the military's chief spokesman.

A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 12 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.

Israel blamed Hezbollah for the strike in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights but Hezbollah rushed to deny any role. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far".

