Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down portion of I-71 for hours

A driver crashed into an “innocent motorist” at 80 mph during a police chase in Darlington, England, on June 7, according to Durham Constabulary.Police said Aaron Drummon was on their most-wanted list and was trying to flee police when he crashed the Ford Transit van he was driving.Officers are seen detaining Drummon after he scrambled out of the window of the van. Police said he was arrested at the scene and charged with several offenses, including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance.The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges and would be sentenced on July 8, police said. Credit: Durham Constabulary via Storyful