'Deadpool and Wolverine' becomes 'best first-day seller' of 2024 with digital release

Wade Wilson and Logan don't need to claw their way into viewers' hearts.

Marvel's dark superhero comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine," which opened to a historic box-office performance in July, continues to break records following its theatrical release.

Just one day after the digital release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on Monday, the Shawn Levy-directed film became the "best first-day seller" of 2024 for Fandango's streaming service Fandango at Home, the movie retail company announced in a press release.

"It is no surprise that 'Deadpool & Wolverine' continues to smash records across Fandango services well after its initial theatrical release in July," said Cameron Douglas, SVP of Home Entertainment at Fandango. "We are thrilled to see so many fans rushing to relive the excitement that 'Deadpool & Wolverine' gave us, in the comfort of their homes."

Upon its release in theaters, the film broke Fandango's record for most opening weekend ticket sales for an R-rated movie, surpassing 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey," as well as the record for the best opening weekend ticket sales of 2024.

"Deadpool & Wolverine," which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the title characters, earned $211 million at the domestic box office during its debut weekend, according to Disney, by far the largest opening ever for an R-rated movie. The record was previously held by the original "Deadpool," which debuted at $132.4 million in 2016.

The big haul also represented the sixth-largest domestic opening weekend ever, putting the debut just ahead of "Jurassic World" and behind "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," according to Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide, "Deadpool & Wolverine" grossed a whopping $1.3 billion during its theatrical run.

The film earned a ★★★½ rating from USA TODAY movie critic Brian Truitt, who called "Deadpool & Wolverine" a "delightfully meta, proudly gonzo buddy-comedy team-up that's extremely violent, often hilarious, occasionally touching and always a good time."

"Like Mel Brooks doing a Marvel event movie, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' doesn't let up with its barrage of meta jokes blurring the line between fiction and reality," Truitt writes. "Most of the silliness lands, and the stuff that doesn't is enveloped by the total chaos, anyway. That's all to be expected with Deadpool around."

