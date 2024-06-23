Deadpool & Wolverine is "not like any MCU movie"

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has revealed the film is "not like any MCU movie".

The third blockbuster in the Deadpool series sees the two heroes (played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) team up as they seek to defeat the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

In a new interview with Total Film, Levy explained that he hopes the new superhero film will "break moulds" in the Marvel Universe.

"We had no idea it would be this unique moment where people are asking what the MCU means any more," he said.

"Can it surprise us? Can it break moulds in ways that we don't expect? We certainly hope that this movie is an answer to those questions."

He continued: "What Kevin Feige has built with the MCU is historic as far as a string of successes, but culture has its tide chart, culture has ebbs and flows.

"[The] one thing we do know is you can't keep doing the same thing ad nauseam and expect people to greet it with the same excitement.

"And so it just worked out really fortuitously because our movie is not like any MCU movie. Yeah, and I say that as a fan of a lot of MCU movies."

The upcoming film marks Corrin's MCU debut, as well as Succession star Matthew Macfadyen — who will be introduced to the franchise as a TVA agent.

The returning cast includes Morena Baccarin as Wade Wilson's girlfriend Vanessa and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, alongside X-Force teammates Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) and Peter (Rob Delaney).

Ahead of its release next month, Deadpool & Wolverine has already broken the record for best first-day ticket sales in 2024, and is also the best first-day pre-seller for the Deadpool franchise as a whole.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+. Deadpool & Wolverine opens in cinemas on July 26.





