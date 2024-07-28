‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ “Like A Prayer” Choir Fires Up Marvel’s Comic-Con; Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Character In ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

That Deadpool “Like A Prayer” singing choir we heard about a few nights ago, well, it actually kicked off Marvel’s Hall H Presentation Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con.

Satin gold and red robed choir members took the stage to belt out the Madonna song, which is something of an anthem in Deadpool & Wolverine. Various Deadpool, a bullet written one, another one wearing an inflated Wolverine, danced through the aisles before Marvel President and Producer Kevin Feige took the mic.

Marvel panel starting with choir performance of “Like A Prayer” pic.twitter.com/QoFCgXN96T — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2024

“I saw a Bob Ross Deadpool, a Woody Deadpool — is there a Peter Pool?”

At which point Rob Delaney aka Peter in Deadpool & Wolverine took the stage to become the night’s MC.

First film up was Captain America: Brave New World. Matt Grobar will have more on that pic soon. But the big deal was Giancarlo Esposito screaming to the crowd, “I am Sidewinder!”

Who is that? Why, the head of the Serpent Society, a troupe of snake-themed criminals for hire.. Originally known as Seth Voelker ,an Economics professor before Roxxon Oil Company chemically mutated him and gave him the power to teleport, starting his criminal career as Sidewinder. He initially worked as hired henchman alongside Anaconda, Death Adder and Black Mamba.

Also Red Hulk was revealed in the trailer.

“One more time,” screamed the audience about the latest trailer.

Also Harrison Ford made an appearance to a great standing ovation here in Hall. He’s playing President Thaddeus.

