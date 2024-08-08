Deadpool & Wolverine star explains why movie made them feel ‘so bad’

Emma Corrin has opened up about the Deadpool & Wolverine moment that made them feel “so bad”.

Corrin appears in the blockbuster film as the villainous Cassandra Nova alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and a bunch of other stars who make surprise cameo appearances. The film received middling reviews from critics, but has been largely embraced by Marvel fans – despite the film facing accusations of “terrible” CGI.

While the actor, who played Princess Diana in The Crown, previously shared details about their character’s portrayal, they have now explained why viewing the film with the general public led to a “terrible” feeling.

*Spoiler alert – you have been warned*

In the film, Cassandra kills Human Torch, the Fantastic Four character played by Chris Evans in the 2005 film and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer. Evans’s appearance is particularly shocking considering the Fantastic Four films were not released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which Evans starred in as Captain America.

Speaking to British GQ, Corrin, 28, said: “Because we watched it after the New York premiere [in the] Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they see him appear on screen, and then after three minutes, I’ve killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat.”

Corrin continued: “Yeah, it was weird. Not something I thought I’d be doing if you’d asked me a few years ago.”

Reflecting on the film’s many cameos, Corrin said: “That’s something [Marvel] do so well. You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don’t use them gratuitously.

“They’re all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that. Or, I hope people sense that, because I think they’re used really cleverly.”

Emma Corrin in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ (Marvel Studios)

Corrin previously said they were initially disappointed when the film’s director, Shawn Levy, said they were “not to play” Cassandra “as a villain”, stating: “I was, like, what? Are you serious? After all that?”

However, the actor went on to expand on Levy’s vision, revealing that the director clarified that he wanted Corrin’s supervillain to be unpredictable.

Corrin revealed that Levy would demand they “change the weather” while directing them, meaning to switch emotions instantly, so that they were not a caricature of evil.

Deadpool & Wolverine has become a huge success, and is on track to become the highest-grossing film of the year. That title currently belongs to Inside Out 2, making 2024 a bankable year for Disney after a lacklustre showing at the box office in 2023.