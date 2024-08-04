'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Deadpool & Wolverine is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $97 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Twisters with $22.7 million, followed by Trap at No. 3 with $15.6 million, Despicable Me 4 at No. 4 with $11.3 million and Inside Out 2 at No. 5 with $6.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Harold and the Purple Crayon at No. 6 with $6 million, Longlegs at No. 7 with $4.1 million, The Firing Squad at No. 8 with $1.6 million, A Quiet Place: Day One at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Bad Boys: Ride or Die at No. 10 with $601,000.