Deadpool & Wolverine trailer sets new record

Deadpool & Wolverine's teaser trailer is officially a record-breaker.

Unleashed on Sunday at the Super Bowl, it went on to collect 365 million views in the first 24 hours and thus became the most-viewed trailer of all-time.

The previous holder of this record was Marvel Studios stablemate Spider-Man: No Way Home, with 355.5 million.

According to Variety, this year's Super Bowl (contested between Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas) was the most-watched telecast of all-time, reaching 123.7 million households, so the marketing team behind Deadpool & Wolverine pulled off quite a masterstroke.

Despite encountering each other in 2009's forgettable X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) have never before existed in the same cinematic universe until now.

The upcoming movie sees the Merc with a Mouth tossed into the MCU by TVA agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), inviting him to become a "hero among heroes".

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever," says Deadpool. "I'm the Messiah, I am Marvel Jesus."

Last month, Jackman uploaded a series of behind-the-scenes images to mark the end of shooting.

"What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces," he wrote on X.

"To two of my best mates [Ryan Reynolds] and [director Shawn Levy] I literally couldn't have done this without you. Literally! July 26 can't come soon enough. Time to shave."

Deadpool & Wolverine is released in UK cinemas on July 25 and in US cinemas on July 26. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+.

