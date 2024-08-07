Deaf charity praises Strictly Come Dancing for signing Tasha Ghouri

A leading deaf charity has praised Strictly Come Dancing for signing up Love Island star Tasha Ghouri for the new series of the dance competition.

The chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society said they feel Ghouri, who was born deaf and uses a cochlear implant, will be a “wonderful ambassador for the deaf community”.

After she was unveiled for the 2024 line-up, the 25-year-old reality star said she has “craved this challenge for years”.

The Strictly class of 2024 will also welcome comedian Chris McCausland, who will be the first blind contestant to take part in the show.

Following Ghouri’s announcement, the chief executive of the National Deaf Children’s Society, Susan Daniels, said: “We were delighted to find out that Tasha Ghouri is to appear on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“It’s vital for deaf children and young people to see positive deaf role models, and we’re sure that Tasha will be a wonderful ambassador for the deaf community on one of TV’s most popular shows.”

Ms Daniels added that they are confident Ghouri will “perform fantastically” like former EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis did in 2021.

Former EastEnders actress Ayling-Ellis was the first deaf contestant to ever take part in the show and she went on to win the competition.

“The Strictly team really went the extra mile to provide the support that Rose needed, helping her to dance her way to the top, and we’re hopeful that they’ll do just the same for Tasha. We wish her the very best of luck,” Ms Daniels added.

Ghouri was unveiled on the Kiss FM Breakfast Show alongside former The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks.

The Love Island star found fame on the eighth series of the ITV2 reality show two years ago, where she met boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

She has since become a campaigner for the deaf community and worked with Downing Street and the Department for Education.

Following the announcement, Ghouri said she is “speechless” that she is taking part after dreaming about going on the show for years.

In an Instagram post, the reality star shared photos and videos of her at Kiss FM, revealing the news to her family, speaking about her hope of going on the show, the manifestations she had written about wanting to compete in the competition and her trying on a Strictly costume.

Alongside it she wrote: “It has been no secret I have craved this challenge for years – I’m still speechless that this is actually happening!

“My passion for dance started when I could feel the bass and vibrations through my body by the huge floor-standing speakers in our family home.

“Hearing the lyrics was down to lip reading the videos on the TV or going on Google and learning them which I still do now and still get them wrong!

“I’ve never learned or been taught any of the styles on Strictly so I’m buzzed to push myself past my knowledge and limits.”

She added she is dancing to “represent and offer confidence to anyone, with a disability or not, that struggles to believe in themselves or the opportunities they could take”.

Ghouri also said she is excited to meet the rest of the contestants and give the show her “best shot, work hard & to just put a smile on your faces”.

During her interview with Kiss FM, she revealed she would love to be partnered with professional dancer Johannes Radebe on the show.

Ghouri, who is a trained dancer, also said Strictly would be a new kind of experience.

She said: “I’ve not danced in quite a few years now, since Love Island my career has changed so much.

“I might not be good at it, like ballet, I’m not good at ballet, I’m trained in commercial, so I’m excited to learn these new styles.”

Wicks, who shot to fame on ITVBe series The Only Way Is Essex, said he is feeling “excited and absolutely petrified” about joining the line-up.

He said his best friend, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson, is already beside himself with excitement.

Assessing how well they will both do, Wicks told Ghouri: “100% you’re going to do a lot better than me.

“I think you’ve got a finalist and someone watching the final here.”

They join previously announced contestants Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans, singer and actress Toyah Willcox and TV doctor Punam Krishan, as well as McCausland and JLS star JB Gill.

The announcements come after swimmer Tom Dean announced he will be appearing on the show after reaching the final of the men’s 200 metres individual medley in the Paris 2024 Olympics last week.

Other stars who will reportedly join the line-up include DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, ex-Arsenal footballer Paul Merson, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, X Factor winner Shayne Ward and Olympian Sam Quek.

Gladiators star Montell Douglas, better known as Fire, and Miranda actress Sarah Hadland have also signed up, according to The Sun.

The popular BBC dancing show has made headlines recently after a storm of controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants on the show.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, have not yet been published by the corporation.

Pernice rejects the allegations and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.