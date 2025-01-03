A deaf sheepdog named Rags was stolen last year. He was just reunited with his owner.

Rags, a two and a half year old deaf Old English Sheepdog, was stolen from his home in Silverhill, Alabama on Dec. 9, 2023, by a masked intruder during a residential burglary.

Rags, a 2-year-old deaf Old English Sheepdog, was stolen from his home in Silverhill, Alabama, on Dec. 9, 2023, by a masked intruder during a residential burglary, City of Maricopa Police Department spokesperson Monica Williams told USA TODAY in an email Thursday. Security footage captured from the theft shows the intruder walking into the house and leaving shortly after with Rags.

Olivia Gardner, Rags' owner, told USA TODAY that the intruder knew "exactly what they were coming for."

"They were in my house for no longer than a few seconds and walked out with Rags," Gardner said, adding that she was at a Christmas parade at the time. Gardner said the front door was unlocked and her boyfriend, who was in the shower, heard the door but thought it was her returning home. When he didn't hear anything, he got confused and "stopped the shower, got out and realized that something was off."

"Rags wasn't there," Gardner said. "Our front fence was kicked in and our front door was left open."

Rags was found at a home in a residential neighborhood Maricopa, Arizona on Dec. 26, 2024.

A painful ordeal

From that day, it took more than a year for Gardner to track down Rags. She reported the incident to the local police, alerted the neighborhood, contacted animal rescue organizations, put out posts on social media and even created a group on Facebook called "Rags Search Force," to share updates and track down the dog. The incident attracted significant media attention, and a $5,000 reward was even offered for the safe return of Rags, Williams told USA TODAY.

"There were a lot of times where I had kind of given up hope," Gardner, a veterinarian technician. "I continued the search, but I have to give a lot of credit to my friends and family that helped me keep the faith."

Gardner also credited the Silverhill Police Department for being "really diligent on just continuing the search and the investigation" on the robbery and keeping her up to date on everything.

Rags found inside a home

Gardner's patience paid off when she finally received a call from the City of Maricopa Police Department informing her that they found Rags. Williams told USA TODAY that Rags was found at a home on Dec. 26, 2024, and was identified using photo comparisons and microchip verification.

Sgt. Chase Jordan with Maricopa Police Dept. told AZ Family that they initiated an investigation after the Silverhill Police Department reached out to them informing them of an anonymous tip regarding Rags being in their jurisdiction.

Rags 'in good shape'

In the next instance, Gardner was flying over to Phoenix to be reunited with her pet. Maricopa Police Department said the reunion took place the day after they located Rags.

While Rags is yet to get a checkup from his regular veterinarian, Gardner said Maricopa authorities, including an animal control officer, "gave him a good look over."

"He's healthy. He's in good shape," Gardner told USA TODAY over the phone while driving home from Arizona. "He has some little spots here and there (and) but otherwise, he has not skipped a meal and has been doing completely fine since I've gotten him back."

Rags with officers with the City of Maricopa Police Department.

Gardner added her dog has a "little bit of anxiety, just naturally from being moved to numerous locations and with various people," but given her experience as a veterinarian technician, she knows "what to expect with this kind of stuff," and how to deal with it.

"We're just going to take it day by day and just make sure that he feels safe, and knows he's not being moved around anywhere else," Gardner said. "And we're going to get him a good checkup when he gets home."

No suspects identified

Authorities have not identified any suspects, and the Silverhill Police Department, in a post on Facebook, said the "investigation remains open and ongoing" with suspects in several states identified. The department did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for an update on the investigation.

The Maricopa Police Department, meanwhile, said the Silverhill Police Department will investigate the incident and "determine potential charges against the suspects."

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deaf sheepdog named Rags reunited with owner year after theft