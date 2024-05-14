Deakin University requests dismantling of pro-Palestine encampment as protesters pledge to stay

Deakin University’s Burwood campus in Melbourne, Victoria. The university has called for the immediate dismantling and removal of a pro-Palestine encampment.

Deakin University’s Burwood campus in Melbourne, Victoria. The university has called for the immediate dismantling and removal of a pro-Palestine encampment. Photograph: Donaldytong/Wikipedia

Deakin University has become the first education institution in Australia to request students dismantle their pro-Palestine encampment, but protestors have vowed they will “not be moved”.

Pro-Palestine camps have spread to universities in every state in Australia after beginning at the University of Sydney almost three weeks ago. Last week, Victoria police wrote to university vice-chancellors requesting greater powers to shut down the encampments, adding that if they were allowed to keep growing there was a “strong likelihood of violence occurring between protest and counter-protest groups”.

In a letter sent to organisers on Monday evening, the deputy vice-chancellor of Deakin, Kerrie Parker, called for the “immediate dismantling and removal of the current encampment” to ensure the “safety, security and amenity of all campus users”.

She noted organisers had initially flagged the camp would run from 7 May to 10 May, a date which had now lapsed, adding the universities took its obligations to staff, students and visitors “very seriously”.

“The university’s expectation was that the encampment would conclude … at the end of last Friday, relieving the university of its obligation to ensure the safety of the protestors and other campus users,” she wrote.

“However, a small group have remained in continuous occupation at the Morgan’s Walk site at the Burwood campus over the weekend.”

Related: Student protester suspended by ANU for expressing support for Hamas as police warn over encampments

Last week, Deakin established barricades closing off Morgan’s Walk where the camp had been established, citing the “utterly unacceptable” behaviour of protestors, including hate speech. Parker said the ongoing closure was creating an “impediment” to the use of campus.

In a response published to social media on Tuesday morning, the Deakin Gaza Solidarity Encampment called the move “Orwellian” and reiterated its demands that the university immediately “divest its ties with the state of Israel and all weapons manufacturers”, and for the vice-chancellor to meet with protestors.

It announced a rally to defend the encampment at 6.30pm on Wednesday to “defend and support the encampment”.

“While the university insists that our camp has carried on long enough, our demands have been met with not a single response,” they wrote.

“This shows us that we have not been here for long enough ... We will not be moved. We have the right to freedom of speech and protest.”

The shadow education minister, Sarah Henderson, praised Deakin’s move.

“This is leadership,” she wrote on X.

“Labor and all universities must show the same commitment to the right of every person to access and enjoy a safe and secure learning and working environment, free of impediment, intimidation and harassment.”

Speaking on Melbourne’s 3AW on Tuesday morning, the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said the continuation of encampments was a matter for police.

“We in this country have a right to protest,” he said. “That’s really important … but it’s important as well that it be respectful.

“And I say this to people, how they protest reflects on whether that protest is winning support or losing support.”

Other universities have so far been so far resistant to dismantling protests.

The chief executive of the Group of Eight, Vicki Thomson, which represents six universities where students have set up encampments, told Guardian Australia on Friday universities had “no plans” to shut down the camps unless they broke the law or disrupted the core activities of universities.

“While there have been some isolated instances on some of our campuses, in the main the protests have, to date, been reasonably peaceful,” she said.

Deakin is not a member of the Group of Eight.

On Tuesday, American rapper Macklemore visited protestors at the University of Sydney, filming a social media video to declare his support for the global movement.

“Just wanted to shout out all the students at Sydney University encampment,” he said. “Come down. Support. Free Palestine.”

Deakin University was approached for comment.