Deal signed on long-delayed housing site

The development of 3,500 homes is expected to be created on land at Manydown, west of Basingstoke [Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council]

A housing development, which has been discussed for more than 28 years, is set to go ahead after a council said it had finally "signed and sealed" a deal on the land.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and Hampshire County Council paid £10m for a lease on farmland at Manydown, Basingstoke, in1996.

Under the plans, 3,500 homes - 1,400 of which would be affordable - are expected to be built on the farmland.

Borough council leader Paul Harvey made the announcement to applause at a council meeting on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Harvey said he had "the great pleasure" of saying "the actual deal for Manydown, the process of Manydown, has finally been signed".

He said there would now need to be "the full and total completion" of the deal, and likened it to buying a house, but promised the scheme would go ahead.

"Manydown will be delivered," he said.

The development also includes a 250-acre countryside park, new schools, a nursery and a community space.

A walking and cycling route would also be created to connect with Basingstoke town centre via Winklebury.

