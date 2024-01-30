How I dealt with my menopause belly fat and out-of-control rage

Emma Elms photographed for The Telegraph at her home in London, UK - Rii Schroer

The day of the Menopause Retreat started like any other – not enough sleep, a last-minute rush and a row with my partner over the mortgage. Lately, arguing has become our default mode of communication, but to be fair, he’s a brilliant dad, a fantastic cook and a total “doesband” (he runs his own business, juggles the school run and constantly tidies up). Maybe the problem could be… me.

Over the past six months, my hormones have gone haywire. One minute I’m fine, next minute he says the wrong thing and the red mist descends. Woe betide anyone who crosses me when I have pre-menstrual tension (PMT) too… Thankfully, I use a trusty app to track my cycle which alerts me when my PMT is brewing.

And did I mention the menopausal bloating? Until my 40s, I was a size 10, but in the past couple of years I’ve crept up to a size 12, the extra weight all around my waist. Meno-bloating is a thing. I’ve tried eating more fibre and swimming more often, but it hasn’t made much difference.

Entering the Menopause Retreat

Given these symptoms and that I’m entering perimenopause, I’m a prime candidate for the Menopause Retreat, a new week-long immersive wellbeing experience to guide women through and beyond the menopause.

It’s run by Juls Abernethy, a women’s wellness coach and clinical hypnotherapist, and Julie Brealy, a personal trainer. Their company The Body Retreat has been running for 13 years and is reportedly the only retreat in the UK run exclusively by women for women, but this is their first ever menopause retreat. I’m to leave my partner and three daughters, aged six, 12 and 15, for a week to meet some of the UK’s leading experts on everything from gut health to the menopausal vagina.

Juls Abernethy making a smoothie at the retreat - Annie Armitage

On arriving at the retreat, in a private rental property in Somerset, I discover Abernethy and Brealy are yin and yang. Whereas Juls is a vivacious, straight-talking Irishwoman, Brealy is a quiet, low-key presence in the background.

Abernethy is in charge of our food and leads various workshops, imparting knowledge gained from three degrees and a lifetime of research. Brealy leads our daily workouts (the first at 7.45am) and our scenic 3-4 mile country hikes every morning.

The ‘menopot’ is real

Abernethy has a knack for speaking frankly about bodily functions. “Constipation happens in menopause because there’s a slowing down of our peristaltic movement [the wave-like movement of muscles lining your gastrointestinal tract],” she tells us, adding: “As we lose oestrogen and collagen, our bodies become more dehydrated which can make it harder to poo.”

Reduced levels of oestrogen can also cause fat to be stored around our waists, like me, rather than on our hips and thighs. Hence, I’ve acquired a menopause belly, or “menopot” as it’s sometimes referred to.

But soon the main reason for my bloating becomes clear. On the first evening as we sit down to eat, I’m in for a shock. Whereas at home, I enthusiastically wolf down my food, here no gobbling is allowed. Instead, we’re told to practise Abernethy’s conscious eating philosophy, the theme of two cookbooks she’s written, where every mouthful must be eaten slowly and mindfully. This aims to reduce bloating by stopping us swallowing air and giving our body a better chance to digest the food.

'Conscious eating' is a key feature of the retreat, whereby you eat slowly so as not to swallow air which causes bloating

A goats cheese salad at the retreat

Of the seven rules we’re given, the two I struggle most with are putting my cutlery down between every mouthful and making sure my meal lasts at least 15 minutes.

When I confess how I’ve been eating breakfast lately – standing up, in between running up and down the stairs to fetch things for my six-year-old – it becomes clear this hurried way of eating, along with changing hormones, is the likely cause of my bloating.

I’ve also got into the habit of sometimes having dinner around 8pm, but in fact I learn I should be eating around 6pm or 7pm and having a 14-hour overnight fast. This is how we eat on the retreat to “allow the body to go through the full digestive process, use the fuel it’s been given, then rest.”

I realise my portion sizes at home often match that of my partner’s. Abernethy serves us about half the normal amount I’d eat, explaining that our stomachs are only the size of a fist.

Emma Elms: 'By the end of the week, I’ve lost a staggering five inches around my waist because all my bloating has gone' - Rii Schroer

Good gut health

The Body Retreat’s nutritional therapist Kate Delmar-Morgan, a lecturer from the Institute of Optimum Nutrition, runs a workshop on how to adjust our diet in menopause to optimise hormonal balance, bone health, brain health and avoid weight gain. She recommends a Mediterranean-based diet high in fruit, vegetables, wholegrains, healthy fats and lean protein.

Indeed, all the food prepared for us by Abernethy includes the main nutrients needed in menopause, with delicious and imaginative dishes varying from a tropical turmeric smoothie or a cacao chia pot for breakfast to red lentil moussaka and tofu or chicken kebabs with salad for dinner.

I’m a lifelong vegetarian and a well-informed healthy-eater, but the session with Delmar-Morgan is a useful reminder of the “calming” foods I should be including more of: from magnesium-rich foods such as nuts, seeds and wholegrains to foods high in vitamin B such as leafy greens and beans.

I also vow to eat more fermented probiotic foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi and kefir (all of which Abernethy gets us to try) which create a healthier mix of microbes in the gut, as well as prebiotic foods such as chicory, asparagus, Jerusalem artichoke, leeks, onion and garlic, which “feed” our healthy gut microbes.

Menopause rage

Halfway through the retreat, a funny thing happens – I realise I’m really missing my partner and kids. I vow to return home a more patient partner and thankfully Abernethy has some specific advice for me.

During a talk on the benefits of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), Abernethy explains how our “window of tolerance” shrinks in menopause, probably due to lower oestrogen levels, making us more liable to snap and feel a sense of “overwhelm”.

She reminds us that “our thoughts are not facts – be conscious of them and challenge them”. By interrupting the thought pattern, she says, we can then change our feelings and resulting behaviours.

In relation to my anger outbursts, she suggests I need to express myself in a calmer, more measured way. Abernethy says through looking at everything from our lifestyle to our diet, we can “support our body and mind to be more resilient”, allowing us to cope better with this stressful stage of life.

On a lighter note, we also try out cold water therapy, where we take turns to climb into an outdoor bath with water of 10C, proven to dramatically boost serotonin levels and I can definitely feel the buzz. Abernethy suggests I could get the same high at home through a cold-water shower in the morning.

Sleeping well in menopause

“Poor sleep will raise your stress hormones too,” Abernethy points out, insomnia being a common issue in menopause. We end with a sleep hypnosis session, leaving the whole group of five in an amazingly calm state.

A tip I need to try is putting my phone on the floor (or in a different room) during the night, to stop the temptation to check it before bed or if I wake in the night. Her advice for if you wake at 4am unable to get back to sleep? Don’t lie there fretting. Get out of bed, go into a different room and do a mundane task like folding laundry to calm the mind, before going back to bed.

She also advocates a two-hour wind-down period before bed. Put your phone away, turn the lighting down, light a candle and only watch easy, calming television. Sit at your kitchen table and do a “brain dump” on paper of everything you’re worried about. This will stop your mind latching on to these thoughts later in bed.

Effective exercise in menopause

I’ve been happily swimming and doing Pilates for years, but I’m told this is “activity” rather than “exercise”. In our twice daily work outs, I learn that I should be weight-training too as we lose bone density in the menopause due to lower oestrogen levels and are at greater risk of osteoporosis.

“Don’t be afraid of lifting heavy weights,” Brealy says and soon she’s got me doing a deadlift of 18kg and lifting dumbbells of 15kg (though my teen later sniggers at how light this is).

Try 20-second spurts of exercise, followed by 10-second “active rest” periods - Rii Schroer

Brealy also extols the virtues of sprint interval training (SIT) – a series of high-intensity exercises done in short bursts. Every morning, we do a half-hour work out with 20-second spurts of exercise, followed by 10-second “active rest” periods, where we march gently on the spot.

Brealy also gets us doing plyometrics, exercises involving jumping movements. “These encourage your body to cope with force,” says Brealy. “In the menopause we lose our muscle power but plyometric exercises keep that going.”

Protecting your pelvic floor

Kathy Ashdown, a nurse, pelvic floor specialist and Pilates teacher visits us three times at the retreat, discussing vaginal dryness in menopause. I learn that if this ever happens to me one day, it’s safe to moisturise the area with olive oil, coconut oil, aqueous cream or you can use a special local oestrogen treatment in the form of a tablet, cream, gel, ring or pessary such as Vagifem. Even if you’re on HRT, you can use these treatments too. You should also use a water-based lubricant during sex.

Emma demonstrating one of the pelvic floor exercises - Rii Schroer

She teaches us the importance of doing both slow pelvic floor exercises and quick “twitches” to strengthen the pelvic floor and reduce the risk of prolapse (where one or more organs slip down and bulge into the vagina – it could be the womb, bowel, bladder or top of the vagina).

She asks us to put a squishy ball between our legs while doing the exercises and suggests the bridge position to make it easier to locate the right muscles to “twitch”. She also reveals that having regular orgasms is a fantastic toner for the pelvic floor.

Lessons learnt

By the end of the week, it’s clear Brealy’s rules on slow eating have worked wonders. I’ve lost a staggering five inches around my waist because all my bloating has gone.

“I’m very militant in the first 48 hours to make people conscious of how slowly they should be eating,” Abernethy tells me. “I’m aiming to undo decades of behaviour in a relatively short period.”

I’d never been on a wellness retreat before, so had no idea what to expect. The hour-by-hour itinerary came as a surprise, but the structure also makes you feel “looked after” as you don’t have any decisions to make – another repeat guest tells me the opportunity to “relinquish control” is part of the appeal for her.

The Menopause Retreat is a big investment starting at £2,900 but, given it could solve a long-term problem like mine and have life-changing results, it may be well worth it.

On the train home, as I open a hummus and veg wrap Abernethy has kindly made me, I can hear her voice ringing in my ears, so I stop, wait a moment and obediently savour every mouthful.

Visit thebodyretreat.co.uk for details of the Menopause Retreat, which next time will be held in a similar rental property in Dorset.