I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans call for rule shake-up

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers have called for a rule change as Dean McCullough did yet another Bushtucker trial.

The radio presenter has done more than his share of Bushtucker in the ITV jungle show, with his panicked screams amusing viewers who keep voting for him to do more. But his track record is poor, with McCullough getting zero stars on one occasion and quitting other trials early by yelling "I’m a celebrity get me out of here."

He was up again on the latest instalment of the show, tackling the Jack and the Scream Stalk trial, his sixth out of nine so far. Fed up fans said it was getting "boring" and asked for a shake-up to stop the same celebs doing all the challenges.

In Jack and the Scream Stalk, McCullough had to climb a structure made to look like a beanstalk and castle and assemble a golden egg. Meanwhile, he also had to rummage in boxes full of various critters and creepy crawlies to try and secure stars that could be traded in for food in camp.

As it got under way, viewers posted messages on X saying that it was "boring" and time for another celeb to have a go.

"I'm sorry but this is not right," said one. "The rules should change. If one person is nominated every time, after 2/3 times, the next person with highest votes should do it instead."

Dean McCullough has tackled his sixth Bushtucker. (ITV screengrab)

Another posted: "Stop making fun of the same celebs always doing the same trials and use your power as hosts and producers to change the rules to celebs being exempt from doing trials more than two trials in a row. It's getting BORING now."

Someone else agreed: "Surely, there should be a rule that a person can not be voted more than twice for trials.. they come out of the votes for a couple of days.... this is not good telly peeps give others a chance."

Another fan wrote: "I think next year it should become a rule in I'm A Celeb that you can only vote for the same person to do a trial 2-3 times in a row then they are exempt and it to be someone else."

"Please can you all vote for someone else to do a trial next?" pleaded one viewer. "It’s getting boring watching Dean do 'em all."

Dean McCullough quit some trials early. (ITV screengrab)

How did Dean McCullough do in the Bushtucker trial?

McCullough did break his own record in the latest trial, managing to grab 10 stars out of a possible 12.

He came close to completing the challenge but found climbing the structure tough, telling told hosts Ant and Dec: "Boys, boys, I can't hold on."

The presenters urged him to hang on, insisting he could do it, but McCullough fell, ending the trial.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly on ITV1 at 9pm, and streams on ITVX.