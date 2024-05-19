Dean McDermott Praises 'Compassionate' Tori Spelling for Supporting His Relationship with Lily Calo

The actor defended ex Spelling after she liked his and Calo’s first official Instagram post together

Instagram/imdeanmcdermott; David Livingston/Getty Dean McDermott and girlfriend Lily Calo; Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott is sharing some kind words about ex Tori Spelling.

On Wednesday, May 15, the 57-year-old actor went Instagram-official with his girlfriend, Lily Calo, and when users offered criticism of his ex Spelling, 51, for liking the post, McDermott jumped to her defense.

When one user said that Spelling's action was "mind boggling,” McDermott penned a response praising the Beverly Hills 90210 alum for her kind nature.

"It's because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more then I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” the actor wrote. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart them [sic] together. That's life.”

“I'll pray for happiness for all the haters,” he continued, adding a prayer hand emoji.

McDermott is currently in the middle of his split from Spelling, who officially filed for divorce on March 29 after 18 years of marriage. The actor was first spotted with Calo in October 2023, months after the former pair announced they were separating.

SplashNews.com Dean McDermott and Lily Calo

For their first official post as a couple, McDermott shared a photo of himself and Calo posing together on a red carpet at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles, as well as a selfie in which Calo planted a kiss on his cheek.

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle,” the actor wrote of his girlfriend, a senior account executive at health brand Conscious Community Global, adding, “Cuz she’s Magic!! 🎩#mylovey.”

The day after McDermott’s Instagram post, Calo also shared a sweet photo of the couple, captioned “I’ve got peace and I’ve got love ♥️ #gratefulheart."

“Love you both ❤️🙌,” Spelling wrote in the comments section of Calo's post.

Since splitting, both McDermott and Spelling have been open about how their new relationships fit into their lives.

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

In April, during an episode of her podcast misSpelling, the actress revealed that she and McDermott — who share five kids: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 — still have family dinners, which Calo also attends.

Elsewhere in the episode, she said the ex-couple is “co-parenting very well right now.”

“The kids are seeing him again, and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself,” she said. “And they're proud of him, and we like his girlfriend.”

