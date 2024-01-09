Dean Phillips Offers Dark Quip After Zero Voters Turn Out for Campaign Event

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) gave a somber quote Tuesday after he failed to attract a single would-be voter to his campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, reportedly telling journalists, “Sometimes if you build it, they don’t come.” The doomed event, titled “Government Repair Truck Coffee Conversations,” was held outside a downtown DoubleTree hotel, where the 2024 presidential long shot—who has claimed Joe Biden can’t defeat Donald Trump a second time—planned to hand out Dunkin’ coffee from the back of a campaign truck as he spoke with voters in sub-freezing temps. The campaign chalked up the dud of an event to the weather, saying people were parking in a garage underground and entering through the hotel to avoid the cold, NBC News reported. A CBS News reporter snapped a photo of Phillips sitting on the truck’s bumper with his hands in his pockets. With no voters to hand out coffee to, Phillips reportedly poured it for his staffers.

“Sometimes if you build it, they don’t come,” Dean Phillips told reporters outside of the Manchester DoubleTree hotel this morning, after no voters showed up to his “Government Repair Truck Coffee Conversations” event in 22 degree weather. pic.twitter.com/x0lpVcRSnb — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) January 9, 2024

Read it at NBC News

