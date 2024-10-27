DeAndre Hopkins wearing special cleats that honor his parents in Chiefs debut

A year ago, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins re-enrolled at Clemson and planned to get his degree.

“It’s important because I come from a family where not a lot of people graduated,” Hopkins said at the time on the Tennessee Titans website. “My father died when I was 6 months (old), and when I went to school that is something I promised my mom. … I vowed that I’d make both of them proud, and graduate, and that’s something I promised my mom that I would do, knowing that my father would want me to graduate college.”

The Titans traded Hopkins to the Chiefs on Thursday, and he was set to make his debut Sunday against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Hopkins’ parents were clearly on his mind as he prepared to play for the Chiefs. He shared an Insta story with the cleats he planned to wear. On one side were the words “Know you watching Pops.” The other side had braille symbols.

That’s a nod to his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, who was the victim of an acid attack in 2002 that left her blind and severely burned, as a CBS Sports story noted.

Here are the cleats Hopkins will wear.