“Dear White People” Actor DeRon Horton Reveals He Was Shot in the Arm Days Before the Holidays

The actor revealed on Jan. 16 that he is "healing" after being discharged from the hospital

Dear White People star DeRon Horton revealed on Instagram that he was shot in the arm days before Christmas.

“First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones,” Horton, 32, began in his caption. He thanked everyone who checked on him, including his family and friends. "I love yall, Thank you.”

“Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn’t on my wish list 😂🎅🏽,” he continued.

The actor explained the shooter shot through "the car at me." The bullet broke and shattered his arm. “But I’m Blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed Lord Thank You.”

DeRon Horton/instagram DeRon Horton Jan. 16, 2025 Instagram

Related: Dear White People Actress Ashley Blaine Featherson Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, Through IVF

ADVERTISEMENT

Horton was discharged from the hospital and is still "healing," he wrote.

As for his treatment, the actor received a plate and screws in his arm. “So I can’t workout for a minute which I’m mad about BUT it coulda been worse! And I don’t need no sympathy I’m finna bounce right back I feel amazing 💯💯," he wrote.

He concluded: “I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can’t stop s— when you walk w God🙏🏽.”

DeRon Horton/instagram DeRon Horton Jan. 16, 2025 Instagram

Horton posted a series of photos of his injured arm before and after he received stitches and his cast. The actor also added a photo of his X-Ray with an image of the bullet in his forearm.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Horton received a series of replies in the comment section of his post, including his Dear White People costars, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins and Logan Browning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank GOD for your life. I’m so so SO happy you’re ok,” Featherson-Jenkins wrote.

Browning commented, “Dear God, thank you for protecting my special Deron ❤️‍🩹.”

Horton’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey costar Samuel L. Jackson added, “Glad you’re still with us, Tuff Stuff!!! Good thing you’re covered by the All mighty🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. Hoping you heal quickly & painlessly as possible👊🏾👊🏾. Stay Blessed🫵🏾‼️.”



Read the original article on People