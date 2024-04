The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPrince Harry has publicly renounced his British residency, in paperwork coinciding with his first public appearance since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer.Harry spoke via video link on Wednesday at the annual general meeting of Travalyst, the sustainable travel organization he founded in 2019, before quitting the royal family.As part of the organization’s year-end procedures, it also filed company returns in w