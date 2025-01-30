Death of 15-year-old from synthetic opioid should be 'sounding the alarm,' says Quebec coroner

Mathis Boivin died of N-desethyl-isotonitazene intoxication. Now, a Quebec coroner says there's a need to recognize the problem to prevent more drug-related deaths among young people. (Submitted by Christian Boivin - image credit)

A Quebec coroner says the 2023 death of 15-year-old Mathis Boivin should be "sounding the alarm" on the importance of preventing opioid use and dependency among young people.

Coroner Stéphanie Gamache found that the Montrealer died Dec. 22, 2023 of N-desethyl-isotonitazene poisoning — a potent synthetic opioid — and suffered bilateral pneumonia.

Following her investigation, she found the approaches to tackle drug use in schools are inconsistent across the board. While some schools are aware of the risks among teens and make naloxone kits available on site through the regional health authority, others have no established links with public health authorities.

"Do they not feel concerned by the problem?" questions Gamache.

She says "red flags" were raised concerning Mathis's drug use months leading up to his death and that detection might have led him to be referred to specialized front-line workers.

"Mathis might also have been able to recognize signs of an overdose on the evening of December 21, 2023, and his death might have been possibly avoided," said Gamache.

While she says it's not under her mandate to question schools' approaches to the prevention of opioid use, she reminded them of its importance as deaths from drug intoxication are on the rise across North America, including Quebec.

Addressing the stigma that accompanies drug abuse, she said public health must continue its efforts to prevent drug dependency in school settings and offer life-saving tools.

"All schools must also recognize the problem and its complexity if they are to participate fully in prevention efforts," she said.

'A societal responsibility,' says coroner

Highlighting statistics from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, Gamache noted that 94 per cent of deaths from opioid use are accidents, "and therefore preventable."

"It is also a societal responsibility to recognize that the prevention of opioid intoxication and other psychoactive substances concerns us all," said Gamache.

"Mathis's death should be sounding the alarm because we can't wait for the accumulation of deaths among young people to make this observation."

Boivin, who was previously healthy, had missed classes at his school the afternoon before his death to purchase between five and seven tablets of what he believed to be oxycodone, says Gamache.

Although his parents knew he used cannabis, they had discussed the subject of hard drugs.

Christian Boivin hopes the story of his son's death can help prevent more teen overdoses.

Christian Boivin hopes the story of his son's death can help prevent more teen overdoses. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

A few months before his death, a friend of Mathis contacted his father by text message, expressing his concerns about Mathis's hard drug use, but Mathis denied "having a problem."

After dinner with his family on Dec. 21, Mathis played an online game with a friend and informed the friend that he had consumed one or more tablets, said the coroner.

"He also said he felt itching on his body, like mosquito bites," said Gamache. "The friends parted ways by saying 'see you tomorrow.'"

Mathis Boivin died after overdosing on a synthetic opioid known as isotonitazene thinking it was oxycodone, said his father.

Mathis Boivin died after consuming on a synthetic opioid, thinking it was oxycodone. (Submitted by Christian Boivin)

His father, Christian Boivin, found him the next morning and the 15-year-old was confirmed dead just before 9:30 a.m. at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Since his son's death, Boivin has spoken publicly in schools to spread awareness about the dangers of opioids. He said he hopes governments are more active and spend more money to prevent similar deaths.

"Are we going to wait for other teens like Mathis to die every day?" he said, following the arrest of two suspects charged with trafficking offences in connection to his son's death.

"It's too late for my son, but maybe we can save others."