'Death camp': the haunting history of Syria's Sednaya prison

A man looks at a room of the infamous Saydnaya military prison, just north of Damascus, Syria, on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Syrian rebels led by Islamist armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham announced Sunday that they had liberated thousands of political prisoners after a dramatic 10-day military campaign that toppled the Assad family’s 50-year rule. As former prisoners reunite with their families, questions remain about the prison’s hidden sections and the full extent of its brutal history under the Assad regime.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani took control of Syria’s infamous Sednaya prison near Damascus on Sunday after entering the capital and forcing longtime leader Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia.

Insurgents stormed the facility, liberating thousands of people – mainly opponents of the Assad regime – who had been imprisoned since the Syrian uprising began in 2011 or even longer.

Detainees spilled out of Assad’s detention system, reuniting with families who had long believed they had been executed. A mosque some 20km away has become a meeting point for prisoners to locate their relatives, the BBC reported.

However, many were still searching through the dark corridors of Sednaya on Monday, hoping to find still-missing loved ones.

The teams were searching for hidden doors or undiscovered basements reportedly linked to the facility, where detainees might still be held.

Wall-breaching specialists and trained dog units are also being used.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

HTS rebel group sweeping Syria tries to shed its jihadist image

Kurds' dream of self-rule under threat as Turkish-backed forces sweep across Syria

Live: Thousands gather at Syria’s notorious Sednaya prison to look for missing relatives