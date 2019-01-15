Death-defying act gets the Golden Buzzer on 'AGT: The Champions'

The act Deadly Games left viewers' pulses racing on America's Got Talent: The Champions. The act featured a leather-clad weapons expert throwing knives and shooting crossbows at objects around his leather-clad partner.The routine started off with some impressive knife throwing which left viewers and judges on the edge of their seats. And the act got downright stressful when a high-velocity crossbow was introduced.For the final stunt, the weapons expert borrowed judge Heidi Klum's phone and used the selfie camera feature to target and shoot a handkerchief from his partner's hand, which was a good distance behind him.

#AGTChampions @deadly__games Ridiculous performance, the most terrifying & skilled I’ve ever seen!!! Thank you @heidiklum for the perfect pick! — Chimo Prasanna (@ChimoPrasanna) January 15, 2019

The act left viewers and judges flabbergasted. Simon Cowell said, "I almost don't want you to go through, because I'm not sure my heart would stand it, if I'm being honest with you." Klum agreed with Cowell, saying, "You guys are absolutely insane. Like, literally, my heart was almost jumping out of my chest."Klum was impressed with the act that she used her Golden Buzzer on the duo, sending them directly to the finals.America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.