Death of ex-Scotland First Minister Alex Salmond shocks political world

Alex Salmond, Scotland’s first SNP first minister, has died suddenly at the age of 69, shocking the world of politics where he was a senior figure for decades.

The current Alba leader died on Saturday afternoon at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, Chris McEleny, the party’s general secretary, confirmed.

Mr Salmond served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

Contemporaries from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences and shock at his death, which is understood to have happened at lunch in a crowded room.

Mr Salmond had made a speech at the event, and the party said it understood he suffered a heart attack, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney was among the politicians who paid tribute to Mr Salmond, saying he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by his “untimely death.”

Mr Swinney said: “Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life – not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family and his many friends right across the political spectrum.”

Sir Keir Starmer called Mr Salmond a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” for more than 30 years who “leaves behind a lasting legacy”.

The Prime Minister said: “As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.”

Kenny MacAskill, Alba deputy leader, said the party “grieves the loss of their founder and leader” but that “the dream he cherished so closely and came so close to delivering will never die.”

Mr MacAskill praised the party leader as a “master political tactician” and strategist, as well as a “superb debater and orator” and someone who “possessed extraordinary charm and a common touch which endeared him to so many in Scotland”.

Alba MSP Ash Regan called him “a tour de force in politics, who took us close to independence”.

“Alex had the nation believe in itself,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who succeeded Mr Salmond in the post, said she was “shocked and sorry” to learn of his death.

Mr Salmond launched his rival Scottish independence party, Alba, in 2021 after his relationship with his successor Ms Sturgeon fractured.

“Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak posted on X: “Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay called him a “formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country”.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “It is impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics.

“He served the country he loved as First Minister and will be dearly missed by many.”

Mr Salmond resigned as First Minister after the 2014 Scottish independence referendum resulted in a 55% to 45% vote to stay in the UK.

His final post on X, shortly before his death, ended “Scotland is a country not a county”.