Death of Hezbollah leader triggers tears and shock in Lebanon and Middle East

The news of Hassan Nasrallah's death has sent shockwaves throughout Lebanon and the wider region. The militant group confirmed on Saturday that he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

    The Israeli military claims that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Friday’s airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. There has been no confirmation from Hezbollah. Nasrallah was one of the founders of Hezbollah, that formed four decades ago with the aid of Iran, and oversaw its transformation into one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East. CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports from Beirut.

    President Biden issued a statement Saturday calling the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed a day before in an Israeli strike on Lebanon’s capital city, a “measure of justice.” “Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror,” Biden…

    STORY: :: Israeli Defense Ministry:: Israel's war is not with the Lebanese people, says defense minister:: Released September 28, 2024:: Yoav GallantIsraeli Defense Minister"The State of Israel has eliminated Hassan Nasrallah - the leader of Hezbollah. He was the murderer of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens. He was an immediate threat to the lives of thousands of Israelis and other citizens. To our enemies I say: we are strong and determined. To our partners, I would say: our war, is your war. And to the people of Lebanon, I say: our war is not with you. It’s time for change."Iran-backed Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed Nasrallah had been killed, hours after the Israeli military said it had eliminated him in an airstrike in Beirut the day before.His death marks a devastating blow to Lebanon-based Hezbollah, as it reels from an intense campaign of Israeli attacks.It is also a huge blow to Iran, removing an influential ally who helped build Hezbollah into the linchpin of Tehran's constellation of allied groups in the Arab world.

    Residents of Lebanon’s capital flee their homes and seek shelter as the death toll from Israel’s airstrikes rises

    On Friday Israel killed the leader of Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamic militant group based in Lebanon's capital Beirut, in a massive airstrike.

    Israel says it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike

    Police arrest a man in his 60s after responding to reports that a child had suffered serious firearm injuries at a farm.

    Every day at 7 a.m., President Andrés Manuel López Obrador strolls onto a stage in Mexico's National Palace and speaks almost nonstop for sometimes more than three hours. López Obrador’s morning media briefings, known as "las mañaneras," have provided him with a direct line to his political base, broadcast live on government and local news channels, and streaming online. (AP Video/Alexis Triboulard and Marín Silva Rey)

    Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with further sexual assault allegations after a woman filed a lawsuit in New York. In the fresh civil case, the woman - identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe - claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes and became pregnant after one of the encounters. It follows a series of similar legal cases brought by women against Combs, 54, who was arrested at a hotel in New York last week on sex trafficking, drug possession and firearms offences.

    The Israeli military said Sunday it killed Nabil Kaouk, another high-ranking Hezbollah official, a day after the Lebanese militant group confirmed the death of multiple commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

    Former President Trump visited the key battleground of Michigan on Friday for a town hall conversation in which he attacked Vice President Harris over policies he says have hurt the state’s auto industry. Trump sat for a conversation moderated by Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn and took questions from the audience, but the night felt…

    A Halifax woman being honoured for her volunteer work as a disability advocate is upset about the province's decision to hold an award ceremony at a venue that wasn't fully accessible.Nicole McDonald, who uses a wheelchair, travelled to Truro last week to attend the Provincial Volunteer Awards ceremony being held at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre. She discovered upon her arrival that organizers hadn't adequately prepared to receive her. She does work for organizations such as Inclusion Nova

