Death of Hezbollah leader triggers tears and shock in Lebanon and Middle East

STORY: :: Israeli Defense Ministry:: Israel's war is not with the Lebanese people, says defense minister:: Released September 28, 2024:: Yoav GallantIsraeli Defense Minister"The State of Israel has eliminated Hassan Nasrallah - the leader of Hezbollah. He was the murderer of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens. He was an immediate threat to the lives of thousands of Israelis and other citizens. To our enemies I say: we are strong and determined. To our partners, I would say: our war, is your war. And to the people of Lebanon, I say: our war is not with you. It’s time for change."Iran-backed Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed Nasrallah had been killed, hours after the Israeli military said it had eliminated him in an airstrike in Beirut the day before.His death marks a devastating blow to Lebanon-based Hezbollah, as it reels from an intense campaign of Israeli attacks.It is also a huge blow to Iran, removing an influential ally who helped build Hezbollah into the linchpin of Tehran's constellation of allied groups in the Arab world.